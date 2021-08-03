Shanya Suppasiritad of Rntr: “Being creative can be overwhelming”

Most of us have heard the saying “your thoughts create your reality” or “change your thoughts and you can change your world.”. Why are thoughts supposedly as powerful as they are? How do I even apply this in my everyday life? Is this even possible? I have asked all those questions so I hope this will simplify and demystify for you our uncanny ability to create with our thinking. Thoughts are definitely a thing. They are powerful, energetic, preemptive, and they determine the course of our life in any given moment. Our thinking can very quickly catapult us into the vision of our dreams, or just as easily into what we fear the most. Many don’t realize the power of the mind. That it holds the key to our happiness, or the dismantling of our existence.