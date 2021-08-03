Cancel
Opportunity with Repatriation of Manufacturing to the U.S.

By Benjamin Johnston
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy is opening up and the manufacturing supply chain is breaking down under the strain of increased consumer and industrial demand. In the short-term, this means frustration and friction as long supply lines strain to reach demand. But, in the long run, we see increased demand for manufacturing facilities in the United States where production is more dependable and intellectual property more secure.

Businessrubbernews.com

U.S. carbon products manufacturer opens rubber lab in Germany

STAMFORD, Conn.—Rain Carbon Inc., a U.S.-based producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, has opened a "state-of-the-art" rubber lab at its production facility in Duisburg, Germany. The $1.3 million lab comprises a complete processing line, including a rubber bale cutter, a "highly sophisticated" lab station for internal mixing, and "cutting-edge"...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Business-to-Consumer Logistics Acquisitions Amp up Fulfillment Services

A.P. Moller - Maersk acquired Visible Supply Chain Management, a business-to-consumer (B2C) logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery and B2C fulfillment services in the United States, and announced plans to acquire B2C Europe Holding B.V., a B2C logistics company focused on B2C parcel delivery services in Europe. “The continuous...
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Balance and Agility Requires Core Strength

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has changed every aspect of global supply chains. Once relegated to the back-office, supply chains have entered the public discourse and now have a seat at the table -- the corporate table, the federal table and that of the general public. COVID-19 exposed cracks in...
Businesskfgo.com

U.S. manufacturing sector growth slowing-ISM

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing growth cooling; bottlenecks starting to abate

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in July for the second straight month as raw material shortages persisted, though there are signs of some easing in supply-chain bottlenecks. The survey from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) on Monday showed a measure of...
Public Healthbiztimes.biz

U.S. manufacturing expands again in July, but pace slows

WASHINGTON — Growth in U.S. manufacturing slowed for a second straight month in July amid ongoing supply-chain problems. The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Monday that its index of manufacturing activity declined by 1.1 percentage points to a reading of 59.5. The index had also slowed in June, dropping to 60.6 from a reading of 61 in May.
Economykitco.com

Manufacturing round-up leading into the U.S. open

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Manufacturing PMI's have been mixed so far this morning. One of the main nations that...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Proposed Biden rule aims to decrease U.S. dependence on foreign manufacturing

President Biden will announce a proposed rule on Wednesday that aims to increase U.S.-made content in federal purchases and bolster critical supply chains, according to administration officials. Why it matters: The pandemic-induced PPE crisis and recent chip supply shortages have highlighted the U.S. dependence on foreign nations when it comes...
Washington, DCsenate.gov

Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill to End U.S. Dependence on Chinese-Manufactured Pharmaceuticals

Contact: James Arnold or Mary Collins Atkinson (202) 224-2353. Cotton, Colleagues Introduce Bill to End U.S. Dependence on Chinese-Manufactured Pharmaceuticals. Washington, D.C.—Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) along with Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Rick Scott (R-Florida), will today introduce the Protecting our Pharmaceutical Supply Chain from China Act, which would end U.S. dependence on China for pharmaceutical manufacturing. Specifically, the bill will:
Economymix929.com

Analysis-U.S. manufacturers take a double hit from labor and materials

CHICAGO (Reuters) – Calder Brothers Corp is under pressure to raise wages after rivals lured away some of its workers. A few others were also considering jumping ship, but co-owner Glen Calder said the South Carolina-based construction machinery company managed to persuade them to stay by promising a better career.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Radiant Conditioning System Market Manufacturers Data, Opportunity, Import Export Scenario, Application and Forecast 2021-2026

The latest report titled Global Radiant Conditioning System Market 2021 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 is designed to follow a chapter-specific research presentation, finding out measures on demand and supply feasibilities, prevalent across the market landscape. This in-depth research report is a systematic in-depth analytical review. Details on graphical analysis and core insights have also been followed to understand the primary attractions of the market, thus serving as an investment guide for all the players comprising established and emerging players planning to establish a market stance in the global Radiant Conditioning System market.
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

A targeted window of opportunity for U.S. multilateral leadership

It’s not often that a line-item foreign policy budget decision can be low-cost, high-impact, and send positive ripple effects throughout the international system. Fortunately, the Biden administration is currently facing just such an option, nested within debates over UN reform and the UN Development System. Specifically, a $34 million annual commitment would signal a new era of U.S. global leadership engagement toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change, and promoting inclusive and resilient national recovery strategies in more than 160 countries around the world.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Resin Shortage Could Increase Cost of Household Products by 15%

The resin shortage is projected to increase the cost of household goods by 15%, according to a report from AlixPartners. Resins are used worldwide in everyday household plastic products such as diapers, trash bags, beverage bottles, containers for personal care products and detergents, as well as plumbing pipes, medical devices and toys.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Demand of the Thermal Energy Flow Meter Market, Says Fact.MR

Increase in the use of CEMS, coupled with the development of technologically-advanced thermal flow meters, is expected to support the market demand. Also, the increasing demand from end-use industries such as oil and gas, power, pharmaceutical and textile, water and waste, pulp and paper, metals and mining, chemical, food and beverage is likely to spur the demand for thermal energy flow meters in the coming years.
California Statedallassun.com

FinCanna Portfolio Company, QVI Inc., Signs Strategic Agreement with Sense Distribution to Expand Retail Reach for Brand Clients Throughout California

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / FinCanna Capital Corp. ('FinCanna') (CSE:CALI) (OTCQB:FNNZF) a royalty company for the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, QVI Inc., a cannabis-infused product manufacturer located in Sonoma County, California, doing business as 'The Galley', has signed a strategic agreement with 'Sense Distribution' which will significantly expand The Galley's retail distribution network across California and provide additional distribution revenues for QVI.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Underground Scraper Market 2021 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2027

The most recent document distributed by MRInsights.biz titled Global Underground Scraper Market Growth 2021-2027 suggests an entire review of the market that covers various factors of product definition, market segmentation supported numerous parameters, and consequently the existing vendor landscape. The document appraises the possibilities and current market situation, giving insights and updates approximately the relating segments engaged with the worldwide Underground Scraper market for the forecast duration of 2021-2027. The document is a modest attempt of situation professionals and experts to bring market forecast and evaluation.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Global Freeze Granulation Market 2021 Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Manufacture Players, Opportunities Analysis by 2027

Global Freeze Granulation Market Research Report 2021-2027 is the recent market research report published by Market Research Place. The report provides definitive data concerning the market, size, commercialization aspects, and revenue forecast of the industry. This market report looks over the global Freeze Granulation industry with respect to general market conditions. The report contemplates organization profiles for organization depiction, geological nearness, item portfolio, and ongoing advancements. The data and information included in this report aids business make data-driven decisions.
Real EstatePosted by
BGR.com

A fourth stimulus check up to $2,000 is coming if you live in one of these 4 states

In real estate, the three-word mantra that often makes the difference between success and failure is location, location, location. The same can also be said for what’s happening in the US right now when it comes to the inevitability (or not) of more stimulus checks, and where they’re being sent. Things are stalled at the moment at the federal level, in terms of a fourth round of payments. The third wave of checks, for $1,400, is still making its way to recipients. And stimulus checks in the form of child tax credit payments have also begun. All of which is to...

