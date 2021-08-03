Opportunity with Repatriation of Manufacturing to the U.S.
The U.S. economy is opening up and the manufacturing supply chain is breaking down under the strain of increased consumer and industrial demand. In the short-term, this means frustration and friction as long supply lines strain to reach demand. But, in the long run, we see increased demand for manufacturing facilities in the United States where production is more dependable and intellectual property more secure.www.sdcexec.com
Comments / 0