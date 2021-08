CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Now in its 20th year, Ohio River Paddlefest is Saturday, Aug. 7 and it’s still in a class of its own. “This is an incredible event. It is the single-largest paddling event in the nation right here in Cincinnati. We have so much paddling available here in Cincinnati, it’s unbelievable. People don’t realize it until they go to other places,” Paddlefest volunteer Jerry Schulte said.