Parents at West Harrison Middle frustrated over mask mandate

Tonight, we could see some scattered showers, especially along the coastal areas. By the morning, drier air will move into South Mississippi with lows in the low to mid 70s. A slow moving front will continue to move to our south Wednesday. The farther it moves offshore, the fewer showers we will expect; the closer it stays to South Mississippi will mean more showers. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be a good bit lower which will be nice, especially for August. While a showers are a possibility, many areas will stay dry with highs near 90. Thursday also looks dry and hot with highs in the low 90s still with lower humidity. The humidity and rain chances return by Friday and into the weekend, along with rain chances.