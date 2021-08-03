Intrinsic ID Partners with DARPA to Provide Streamlined Access to Industry-Leading PUF Technology
– Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) security IP, today announced a partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to make its industry-leading digital authentication and security technology accessible to DARPA researchers. The Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey® hardware IP and Apollo™ FPGA IP will be available through the DARPA Toolbox Initiative, which provides DARPA researchers open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors.www.design-reuse.com
