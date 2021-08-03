Intrinsic ID Partners with DARPA to Provide Streamlined Access to Industry-Leading PUF Technology

Google has launched Intrinsic from X, its moonshot factory, in an effort to reinvent industrial robots. Intrinsic CEO Wendy Tan-White made the announcement via a blog post. Intrinsic is working to unlock the creative and economic potential of industrial robotics for millions more businesses, entrepreneurs, and developers. We’re developing software tools designed to make industrial robots (which are used to make everything from solar panels to cars) easier to use, less costly and more flexible, so that more people can use them to make new products, businesses and services.