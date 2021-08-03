LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile System
Emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Automotive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and High-Performance Computing, have given rise to potentially transformative trends demanding the need for faster memory access. 5G brings with itself the ability for faster download and upload speeds, making high-speed real-time data transfer possible. All the fancy smartphone processors have inbuilt cutting-edge features like high resolution multimedia processing, faster Machine Learning (ML) computations, Image processing capabilities and faster frame rates for all you gaming freaks. But don't forget underlying all this, is the need for faster memory, AI/ML requires higher bandwidth to support faster processing of massive data.
