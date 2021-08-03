LPDDR5X - An Extension to LPDDR5 for Future Mobile System

The LPDDR standard for mobile devices was not too long ago lagging behind its DDR counterpart, but recently, due to considerable advancements in the smartphone sector, LP memory seems to have taken the lead, especially considering that DDR5 is only getting consumer PC support this year, while LPDDR5 has already been in use for a year on high-end handheld devices. To prepare for improved speeds, JEDEC and the JC-42.6 Subcommittee for Low Power Memories are now introducing an LPDDR5X extension. Back in 2020, LPDDR5 was launched with 5500 MT/s speeds, and, earlier this year, the standard was upgraded to 6400 MT/s. LPDDR5X further increases the data rates by 33% to 8533 MT/s.