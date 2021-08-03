Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw, MI

Autopsy planned after Saginaw girl, 8, drowns in Lake Huron

ClickOnDetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials have requested an autopsy for a young girl who was recovered from Lake Huron in Iosco County after drowning last weekend. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a group of girls were swimming at Tawas Point State Park when two of them -- a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old from Saginaw -- began “struggling in distress.” At about 5 p.m., the group of girls called out to nearby family members for help, officials said.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Iosco County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Standish, MI
County
Iosco County, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Iosco County, MI
Government
Saginaw, MI
Accidents
City
Lake, MI
Iosco County, MI
Accidents
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Lake Huron#Swimming#Dnr#Accident#Tawas Point State Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy