Autopsy planned after Saginaw girl, 8, drowns in Lake Huron

Officials have requested an autopsy for a young girl who was recovered from Lake Huron in Iosco County after drowning last weekend. According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), a group of girls were swimming at Tawas Point State Park when two of them -- a 7-year-old and an 8-year-old from Saginaw -- began “struggling in distress.” At about 5 p.m., the group of girls called out to nearby family members for help, officials said.