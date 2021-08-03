Stillwater is an empty shell disguised as insightful commentary

Dir: Tom McCarthy. Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin. 15, 140 mins. Director Tom McCarthy has yet to respond to the tweets Amanda Knox posted last week about his film, Stillwater. We don’t know what he thinks of her accusations, laid out in a follow-up piece in The Atlantic, that his film profits off what she terms “my identity, and my trauma, without my consent”. Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison after being wrongfully convicted of the 2007 murder of a fellow exchange student, Meredith Kercher – despite the fact that the man later found guilty, Rudy Guede, was already in police custody at the time after his bloodstained fingerprints were discovered at the scene. She was finally acquitted in 2015.