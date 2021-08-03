Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stillwater, OK

Stillwater is an empty shell disguised as insightful commentary

By Jonah Koslofsky
thespool.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom McCarthy directs a stoic Matt Damon in a film about America’s role on the world stage, which ultimately says very little. In Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, Matt Damon wears a baseball hat. He notches his sunglasses, a pair of knockoff Oakleys, on the brim of his cap; the rest of his body is covered by an assortment of denim, flannel, plaid and Carhartt products. These costume choices are the movie’s way of telling us that Damon’s character, Bill Baker, is a “regular guy.” Unfortunately, outside of his wardrobe, there’s nothing that really defines Bill, and even less that makes Stillwater worth watching.

thespool.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Entertainment
City
Stillwater, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Knox
Person
Abigail Breslin
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Camille Cottin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Shell#Carhartt#French#Arab#Subway#American#Stillwater Trailer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Stillwater, NYPosted by
People

Amanda Knox Explains Her Criticism of Stillwater: 'I'm Still Living with the Consequences'

Amanda Knox is clarifying why she spoke out against Matt Damon's latest film Stillwater in a heated Twitter thread last week. The drama stars Damon, 50, as a construction worker named Bill whose estranged daughter Allison (played by Abigail Breslin) is convicted of killing her ex-girlfriend while in France. Despite its fiction label, Knox believes the film is based on her public fight against murder charges.
Moviesgallupsun.com

‘Stillwater’ makes a lasting impression

This film from Focus Features opens in cinemas on July 30. Over the years, there have been plenty of movies about family members giving their all to try to prove a loved one innocent of a crime. In many of these stories, the leads take extreme measures to uncover the truth. By definition, “Stillwater” is one these films, but this tale is handled differently from others of its ilk. This character-based drama focuses on the characters and takes many unique turns along the way, asking questions of its protagonist and addressing bigger themes in the process.
Stillwater, OKflickdirect.com

Stillwater Theatrical Review

On November 2, 2007, the body of Meredith Kercher, an English exchange student sharing an apartment with three other women, was found in her room. She had been sexually assaulted and stabbed in the neck multiple times. One of her roommates, an American exchange student named Amanda Knox and Amanda's boyfriend, were arrested in connection to the crime. A third person, Rudy Guede, was also arrested, as his DNA was found in Kercher's room. Knox, her boyfriend, and Guede were all convicted of the killing, but Knox was eventually acquitted after spending four years in prison. Stillwater, a Focus Features movie, is loosely based on Amanda Knox's journey through the Italian court system.
Stillwater, OKthecinemaholic.com

Where Was Stillwater Filmed?

‘Stillwater’ is a crime drama film that tells the story of Bill Baker, a roughneck oil rig worker from Stillwater, Oklahoma, who moves to Marseille, France, to clear his daughter’s name from a murder charge. Written and directed by Tom McCarthy, the movie heavily explores the cultures of Oklahoma and France. Naturally, you must be wondering whether the movie was actually filmed in Oklahoma and France, especially in the titular town, or somewhere else entirely. Well, we have gathered all the details of the lush and scenic locations seen in the movie. Here’s everything we know about places where ‘Stillwater’ was filmed!
Stillwater, OKMiddletown Press

'Stillwater' Director Tom McCarthy on Casting Matt Damon Against Type and Amanda Knox Criticism

In his new film “Stillwater,” co-writer/director Tom McCarthy wanted to present the image of an American hero – and then turn it on its head. The film, now in theaters, stars Matt Damon as Bill Baker, a roughneck from the titular town in Oklahoma who travels to Marseille, France to visit his imprisoned daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin.) A stranger in a strange land where he doesn’t speak the language or truly understand the dynamics, Bill’s only company is a single mother (Camille Cottin) and her young daughter (played by first-time actor Lilou Siauvaud, a local discovery.)
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Stillwater review: Tom McCarthy follows Best Picture-winning Spotlight with this empty gesture of a film

Dir: Tom McCarthy. Starring: Matt Damon, Camille Cottin and Abigail Breslin. 15, 140 mins. Director Tom McCarthy has yet to respond to the tweets Amanda Knox posted last week about his film, Stillwater. We don’t know what he thinks of her accusations, laid out in a follow-up piece in The Atlantic, that his film profits off what she terms “my identity, and my trauma, without my consent”. Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison after being wrongfully convicted of the 2007 murder of a fellow exchange student, Meredith Kercher – despite the fact that the man later found guilty, Rudy Guede, was already in police custody at the time after his bloodstained fingerprints were discovered at the scene. She was finally acquitted in 2015.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Stillwater - Review

Stillwater is the latest Tom McCarthy film – loosely based on the Amanda Knox case, it introduces us to a tried and tested, all-American stereotype of a father who finds himself isolated in a fish out of water type way in the coastal French city of Marseille, desperately trying to prove his daughter’s innocence in the wake of her arrest. Only it’s been five years since her imprisonment and evidence is hard to come by, although so Bill Baker thinks – until he gets a next-door neighbour at his hotel to translate a message from her and works out that she believes there could be a case for a reopening the investigation.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Tom McCarthy breaks silence on Amanda Knox’s Stillwater criticism

Tom McCarthy, the director of Stillwater, has finally responded to Amanda Knox’s criticism of the film. Stillwater stars Matt Damon as a father who travels to France to help exonerate his daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit. The story is partially inspired by what has been described by press as “the Amanda Knox saga”.
CelebritiesEmpire

Empire Podcast #476: Felicity Jones, Matt Damon

This week's Empire Podcast sees the podteam — Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara and James Dyer — return to the virtual studio after last week's live show. But that doesn't mean that they're phoning it in, or Squadcasting it in. Far from it. Instead, this is a jam-packed, fun-filled show in which the three colleagues of such lethal cunning discuss the best and worst movie disguises, delve deep into the week's news (which includes speculation about the new Doctor, as if this is an episode of Pilot TV or something), and review Stillwater, Zola, The Boys From County Hell, Vivo, and The Last Letter From Your Lover.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, August 8?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? We do have a handful of different things to talk through within this piece. We’ll get into that, and of course look towards whatever the future will hold here. We know that there is probably no cable show with a larger...
MoviesFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gino talks with star of 'Stillwater'

A man travels to France to visit his estranged daughter – in prison for a murder she claims she didn't commit. Eventually, he builds a new life for himself and makes it his personal mission to exonerate her. Gino recently sat down with one of the stars of "Stillwater."
MoviesFrankfort Times

Matt Damon: Cannes was more meaningful this year

Matt Damon has admitted the Cannes Film Festival had a “deeper meaning” for him this year. The 50-year-old actor showcased his new movie ‘Stillwater’ at the annual event in France last month and he admitted he got “a little emotional” watching the film with so many other people after growing accustomed to watching things alone at home because of coronavirus lockdown measures.
MoviesETOnline.com

Christian Bale's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Villain Revealed in On-Set Pics

Christian Bale is set to play a villain in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise,Thor: Love and Thunder, but you wouldn't be able to tell it's him from these new photos. The Oscar-winning actor is totally transformed in full costume, wearing a silver-and-gray look that covered his body. The actor also wore silver face paint, making his famous face nearly unrecognizable. Bale will be playing Gorr the God Butcher in Taika Waititi's upcoming film.
MoviesPosted by
NBC Chicago

stillwater

Matt Damon on Roughnecks and Redemption in His New Film ‘Stillwater'. In “Stillwater”, Matt Damon plays an oil rig roughneck from Stillwater, OK who travels to Marseille, France, to help his estranged daughter. Entertainment reporter Heather Brooker sat down with Damon and director Tom McCarthy to find out more about this story of redemption and family. “Stillwater” opens in theaters July 30.
TV & Videosthecinemaholic.com

Where To Stream Stillwater?

‘Stillwater’ is a crime drama film directed by Tom McCarthy that revolves around Bill Baker (Matt Damon), an Oklahoma-based oil rig worker who travels to Marseille, France, on a quest to clear his daughter’s name from a false murder charge. It is a deeply emotional film about a father-daughter relationship that has thriller and mystery elements to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. If you enjoy such character-driven crime dramas, ‘Stillwater’ should appeal to you, and here’s where you can stream it online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy