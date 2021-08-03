Square's $29 billion Afterpay deal could shake up BNPL players
Square plans to acquire Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Afterpay in a whopping $29 billion deal that's set to close in Q1 2022. The acquisition gives Square access to Afterpay's more than 16 million customers and nearly 100,000 global retail partners. Square plans to integrate Afterpay—which lets customers pay for purchases in four interest-free biweekly installments—into both its seller- and consumer-facing ecosystems.www.businessinsider.com
