Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Square's $29 billion Afterpay deal could shake up BNPL players

By Adriana Nunez
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare plans to acquire Australia-based buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider Afterpay in a whopping $29 billion deal that's set to close in Q1 2022. The acquisition gives Square access to Afterpay's more than 16 million customers and nearly 100,000 global retail partners. Square plans to integrate Afterpay—which lets customers pay for purchases in four interest-free biweekly installments—into both its seller- and consumer-facing ecosystems.

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merchant#Bnpl Providers#Insider Intelligence#Square#Cash App Business Gpv#Payments Commerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
Related
BusinessGephardt Daily

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey’s Square acquires Afterpay in $29 million deal

Aug. 3 (UPI) — Financial services company Square announced plans to purchase Australian firm Afterpay in a $29 billion deal. Square announced the all-stock deal in a statement Sunday evening, saying it plans to merge Afterpay’s “buy now, pay later” service with its apps including Seller and Cash App. Afterpay’s...
Businessbusinessnorth.com

Square to buy Australia’s Afterpay

Square plans to buy Australian fintech company Afterpay as it looks to expand further into the booming installment loan market. Jack Dorsey’s payments company announced the $29 billion, all-stock deal on Sunday evening. The price tag marks a roughly 30% premium to Afterpay’s last closing price. CNBC.
Beauty & Fashioncrunchbase.com

Square Rolls Up Afterpay As BNPL Market Stays Hot

Payments platform Square plans to buy Afterpay, an Australian buy now, pay later service, in an all-stock deal valued at around $29 billion. Melbourne-based Afterpay is publicly traded on Australia’s ASX exchange. It currently counts more than 16 million consumers and nearly 100,000 merchants globally as users of its platform, including major retailers across fashion, homewares, beauty, sporting goods and other categories. The company, backed by investors including Tencent and Coatue, has raised just under $449 million in funding, per Crunchbase data.
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Affirm's Stock Forecast: BNPL Market Is Hot Amid Square-Afterpay Deal

The BNPL (buy now, pay later) market is getting red hot. After reports that Apple plans to enter the industry, Square announced the acquisition of Australia-based BNPL company Afterpay. While BNPL stock fell on news that Apple is entering the market, Affirm is trading higher on Aug. 2. What’s the forecast for Affirm stock after Square’s acquisition of Afterpay?
BusinessCNBC

Affirm shares surge following Square, Afterpay deal

Affirm CEO Max Levchin joins Closing Bell to discuss his company's business model and today's deal between Square and Afterpay, Affirm's competitor. Levchin calls the deal, "a giant validation of this entire category," and says credit card companies will be losers in this deal.
Businesscryptonews.com

Dorsey’s Square Strikes Afterpay USD 29B Deal, Teases Bitcoin Role

The Twitter boss Jack Dorsey’s crypto-keen payments venture Square has agreed a USD 29bn all-stock deal to buy the Australian buy now, pay later player Afterpay – in a merger that some believe will “create a global transactions giant.”. Square, which last month revealed it is working on a hardware...
BusinessSeekingalpha.com

Square's Afterpay deal spells 'clear negative' for PayPal, Truist says

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. You have reached your free article limit. Subscribe for unlimited access. After making a big jump into the "Buy Now, Pay Later" space...
BusinessBenzinga

Square To Acquire 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Service Afterpay In $29B Deal Amid Speculations Of Apple's Entry Into Space

Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) said it plans to purchase the “buy now, pay later” service provider Afterpay Limited, which is publicly listed in Australia. What Happened: The Jack Dorsey-led company announced Sunday that it had entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed — under which it will acquire all issued shares in Afterpay through a recommended court-approved Scheme of Arrangement.
Economymanofmany.com

Square’s $39 Billion Afterpay Acquisition is the Largest in Australian History

Square, the US payment platform owned by Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey is set to acquire Buy Now, Pay Later unicorn Afterpay for AUD$39 billion. A fusing of two of the world’s biggest and most innovative financial transaction companies, the new deal threatens to usher in a new era of digital shopping. Even more remarkably, the monumental figure is being reported as the largest corporate transaction in Australian history.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Ideanomics Subsidiary WAVE Secures Supplier Contract From Sourcewell

Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) subsidiary WAVE (Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification) has secured a cooperative purchasing contract in the wireless inductive charging solutions category from Sourcewell. WAVE will hold a four-year contract. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy