Some parents are having second thoughts about accepting the advance child tax credit payments for a few reasons. Eligible families can get up to $300 in advance per month for each dependent, and the other half of the total will be sent when you file your taxes next year. So why would you want to unenroll from the extra monthly cash? Maybe you'd rather receive your money as a bigger tax refund in 2022. Or you may be concerned about getting more money than you're eligible for and the possibility of repaying it. You also may be worried about what it means for your taxes if you got a promotion or other changes that could disqualify you from monthly payments.