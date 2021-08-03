There Is No Success Like Failure

We put in so much time and effort doing something we love. We train our whole lives to get better at something that will eventually come to an end. Why do we do this? Perhaps it is to prove something to ourselves or our peers, or maybe it is for that sense of satisfaction when you finally reach your goals. Whatever your reason might be, the reality is that eventually, it ends. When this day comes around, it isn’t easy to move on. We have worked so hard to be the best, just for it to end so abruptly.