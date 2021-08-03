There Is No Success Like Failure
“There is no success like failure,” such a strange way to put it. Any successful person out there would tell you that their success did not come overnight. Their success came through countless failures throughout their lives. They learned from their failures. They grew from their failures. They became successful because of their failures. They have learned the value that failure brings to their lives. They have allowed failure to mold them into who they are today.swimswam.com
