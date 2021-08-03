Cancel
Federal freeze on evictions ends amid housing crunch in Utah; aid still available

By Deseret Digital Media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug Henderson holds an eviction notice in Salt Lake City on Jan. 15, 2021. The freeze on evictions in place since September 2020 expired at the end of July. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — There was no immediate surge of eviction cases filed in Utah courts Monday after anationwide moratorium lifted over the weekend, but advocates expect a wave in coming weeks and are already fielding calls from worried renters.

