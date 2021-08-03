The meaning behind the ‘Dog Days of Summer’

We’ve all heard the phrase, “dog days of summer,” but the origin of the phrase actually has nothing to do with panting dogs lazing around in the hot summer sun.

The dog days run from July 3 to August 11, and its beginnings can be traced back to ancient times when ancient civilizations looked to the sky as a guide.

Meteorologist Jason Dunning shows you the meaning behind the dog days and why it’s often associated with the hottest days of the year.