The new Audi RS3 has lapped the Nürburgring in 7m 40.7s

The Audi RS3 in its latest incarnation has just been revealed with that signature five-pot engine, more power than ever before, and a drift mode. Its 2.5-liter turbocharged engine produces an impressive 400 metric horsepower - 394 hp in American terms - and 369 lb-ft of torque, enough for a blisteringly quick 0-62 time of just 3.8 seconds. With the right options, it'll even top out at 180.2 mph, although the stock model is limited to 155 mph. On paper then, the new RS3 looks like a winner, and as it turns out, it looks like a winner on track too. Audi took the all-new RS3 sedan to the Nurburgring and achieved a time of 7:40.748, earning the four-door the title of the fastest compact model at the Nordschleife.