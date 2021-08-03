Cancel
The Petersen Museum has a new F1 exhibit

topgear.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you somewhere in America right now? Well, you, head down to Los Angeles for the Petersen Museum’s new F1 exhibit. Shouldn’t take you too long to get there, we’ve heard America is a fairly compact country…. Anyway, “Pole Position: The Juan Gonzalez Formula 1 Collection” is the brilliant Petersen...

www.topgear.com

#F1#Formula 1#The Petersen Museum#Mclaren#The Board Of#Camel
harrisondaily.com

Henry Ford Museum's new exhibit celebrates motorsports

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The first stop on Romain Grosjean’s monthlong tour of the United States with his family was the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, where his wife had and their three …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
Posted by
9&10 News

Henry Ford Museum Exhibit Explores History of Racing

The Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn has an exciting new exhibit on racing. It shows the progress of motorsports from soap box derbies to modern race cars. The “Driven to Win” exhibit took more than 10 years to create since it was first conceived. It is also unique because rivals...
Independent Florida Alligator

Harn Museum’s new exhibit features historical photographs of Black life

A new Harn Museum of Art exhibit carries the weight of Black history to its viewers through momentary snapshots of serenity, struggle and triumph. The new exhibition, “Shadow to Substance,” showcases Black living throughout history from the work of Black photographers. The museum acquired the 58 photographs from its permanent collection, the UF Smathers Library archives and purchased 16 from various photographers. The exhibit can be viewed from July 27 to Feb. 27.
bocaratontribune.com

“Painting Enlightenment” Exhibit Extended at Morikami Museum

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science. Boca Raton, FL – Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom and Compassion through Art and Science, features works by Japanese scientist and artist Iwasaki Tsuneo (1917-2002). The paintings create a contemplative journey and meditations on the interconnectedness of the universe. Iwasaki collapses distinctions between image, text and thought with imagery representative of both scientific phenomena and Buddhist principles. He forms the images by using characters from the sacred Buddhist text, the Heart Sutra.
Museumsdjmag.com

A new museum dedicated to weird synths has opened

Sam Battle, aka master of custom-built music gadgets, Look Mum No Computer, has opened a museum of audio and tech oddities and weird instruments in Ramsgate UK. This Museum is (Not) Obsolete – to give it its official title – features many of the instruments Battle has built and modded on his popular YouTube channel, as well as other “experimental, obsolete, scientific and musical technologies”.
Motorsportsmotoringresearch.com

McLaren set to acquire major stake in IndyCar racing team

McLaren Racing, the iconic British Formula 1 team, has announced plans to purchase a major stake in an IndyCar team. The successful F1 outfit will purchase 75 percent of the Arrow McLaren SP team, becoming the majority shareholder. It follows two seasons of McLaren Racing acting as a partner to...
southseattleemerald.com

George and Gerard Tsutakawa’s Artistic Legacy Honored in New Wing Luke Museum Exhibit

The life-size metal sculptures of George and Gerard Tsutakawa — father and son — are solid mainstays gracing public parks and fountains across Seattle today. The sculptures are almost always curved, edges rounded. Rarely will you see sharp, angled corners or ridges in these designs. Continuity runs through each individual sculpture — and between the sculptors themselves. A new exhibit at the Wing Luke Museum, titled “Gerard Tsutakawa: Stories Shaped in Bronze” dives into the public art, inspiration, and processes of both father and son.
Books & Literatureautomoblog.net

Automoblog Book Garage: Mr. Le Mans: Tom Kristensen

Affiliate Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, Automoblog earns from qualifying purchases, including the book featured here. If you purchase Mr. Le Mans: Tom Kristensen we will earn a commission (this comes at no additional cost to you). Calling yourself “Mr. Anything” takes a certain amount of arrogance. It’s completely immodest,...
Motorsportsthefocus.news

Explained: Origins of Fernando Alonso's Alpine F1 team

Having declared he was no longer excited by the challenge Formula One presented, Fernando Alonso left the series in 2018. However, he was soon enticed back with the Alpine team. But what are the origins of the French outfit, and does he already have history with the team?. Renault bow...
MotorsportsMetro International

Motor racing-F1 stewards to assess Aston Martin’s case on Aug. 9

(Reuters) – Formula One stewards will assess on Monday Aston Martin’s request for a review of Sebastian Vettel’s disqualification from second place at last Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. The governing FIA said it had scheduled a video hearing for Aug. 9 with the Aston Martin team manager and a maximum...
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Alonso: F1's British bias made me/Verstappen 'bad guys'

In the wake of an incredibly tight title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen, emotions from fans on both sides reached fever pitch after their British Grand Prix collision. And, as focus on the Silverstone crash refused to die down in Hungary last weekend, Verstappen eventually lost his temper in...
MotorsportsAutoblog

Lamborghini close to joining premier LMDh class in IMSA

According to Racer magazine, Lamborghini hasn't officially said yes to joining the LMDh class in global endurance racing, but folks behind the scenes have green-lit the project and an announcement could come next month. Publicly, the brand's head of motorsport for the U.S. said work on a factory endurance program is "90% of the way there," the remainder to be sorted out by finding the right customer teams to lead the charge. Assuming this is what happens, Lamborghini will join Volkswagen Group siblings Audi and Porsche in the class, plus Acura and BMW. Cadillac hasn't made its intentions public, but observers expect the American luxury brand to come clean during this month's 24 Hours of Le Mans and show its LMDh challenger. Hyundai's apparently on the sidelines and leaning in, too. If all are counted, this would give the premier class for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship seven entries come 2024, and potentially add to the top-class LMH field in the FIA World Endurance Championship .
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Stroll: 2021 more "challenging" for Aston Martin after F1 rules changes

The Silverstone-based outfit has enjoyed two podium finishes with Sebastian Vettel this year, although the German's runner-up spot in Hungary last week is subject to appeal after his car did not have enough fuel left in it for post-race checks. But despite some obvious highlights, Aston Martin is well aware...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Jerome Quentzel

'Dressing the Abbey' exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History

CHARLOTTE, NC - 'Dressing the Abbey' is an upcoming exhibit that will be displayed in the North Carolina Museum of History on October 23, 2021. This exhibition features costumes used by actors and actresses in the movie 'Downtown Abbey', which displays the fashion of the British aristocracy in the early 20th century. Visitors can also learn about the culture of the Edwardian era and its fashion style which was in demand in that era.

