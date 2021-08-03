Cancel
Matt Rhule: The ball finds Jaycee Horn, but he’s holding too much

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn had a pair of interceptions during Monday’s practice, but the review of his work wasn’t entirely positive. Horn’s still making the transition from college to the NFL and head coach Matt Rhule chose to focus on things that the rookie cornerback needs to do better than on the things that went his way in practice. Specifically, Rhule focused on Horn’s penchant for playing overly physical against opposing receivers.

