Finsbury Food Group gets into the spirit of innovation with extended collabs

By Gill Hyslop contact
Bakery and Snacks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinsbury Food Group is ramping up its partnership with global drinks giant Diageo to launch one of its signature distilled gins in cake form; along with its 20-year affiliation with Ferrero to introduce a raft of new additions to the Thorntons range focused on seasonality and modern tastes. Tapping into...

#Alcoholic Beverages#Product Innovation#Food Drink#Finsbury Food Group#Thorntons#Asda#Salted Caramel Cupcakes#Npd#Salted Caramel Brownie
