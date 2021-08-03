Finsbury Food Group gets into the spirit of innovation with extended collabs

Newport Restaurant Group has teamed up with Rhode Island Spirits in Pawtucket to create a custom, bespoke gin for the summer cocktail season to be served at its 11 venues across the state. The 84-proof custom-blend spirit is part of the Rhodium brand and features a corn base distilled with a variety of botanicals, including juniper, sweet orange peel, spruce tips, chamomile, lavender, lemon verbena, and rose and is seven-times-distilled, charcoal-filtered, kosher and gluten-free. “We are thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration as part of our ongoing effort to provide our guests with unique offerings,” said Shawn Westhoven, Beverage Director, Newport Restaurant Group. “Rhodium’s approach to distilling reflects our own commitment to incorporating local and sustainable ingredients in every dish we serve, and this gin will be the perfect complement to the dynamic signature cocktails each of our restaurants serve.” Westhoven is also crafting a unique cocktail that will be served at Rhodium’s tasting room in Pawtucket.
