Finsbury Food Group gets into the spirit of innovation with extended collabs

What better way to get into the spirit of the Tokyo Summer Olympics than to enjoy some freshly made sake from our very own sake brewery here in Central Virginia?. Head brewer Andrew Centofante, along with his business partner Jeremy Goldstein, opened the North American Sake Brewery in the IX Art Park of Charlottesville in August of 2018. It is one of about 25 sake breweries currently open in the United States, up from about 20 in 2019. The increasing number of sake breweries in the United States reflects the rise of Japanese food culture in the country. Like craft beer, the popularity of craft sake comes down to the passion of its fans. Although the kind of rice used is important (much of NASB’s rice comes from Arkansas), the quality of sake comes down to the skill and intention of the "toji" (brewmaster) that determines the “personality” of the sake. Unlike wine or liquor, sake is not distilled but brewed like beer. Since there are no natural sugars in rice, the starch of the rice needs to be converted to sugar. How does this happen? It gets a little help from a process referred to as "koji."