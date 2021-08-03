Masks Required in City Offices

COVID-19 masksPhoto courtesy of Mika Baumeister on Unsplash. We aren't ahead of the curve, we aren't beating back the numbers, and we definitely aren't getting out in front of the Delta variant. Unfortunately, Baltimore City is seeing a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, so much so that Mayor Brandon Scott issued a full return to the city's mask mandate, requiring citizens to wear masks in all indoor spaces beginning today, August 9, 2021. The return to a full mask mandate was announced on Friday, August 6 at a public press conference held by the mayor and his team.