Public Health

Masks Required in City Offices

riversideoh.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective immediately, all visitors in any City Office will be required to wear a facial covering. This change comes from recommendation from the CDC for individuals in high spread areas of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant.

