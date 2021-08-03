Cancel
Theater & Dance

Arts Council of the Valley names theater managing director

Augusta Free Press
 3 days ago

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley has selected J.P. Gulla as its new managing director for Court Square Theater. Gulla will join ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden in preparing the facility, equipment, staff, and programming to reopen the theater, shuttered since July 1,...

augustafreepress.com

Theater & Dancemagnoliareporter.com

Henderson State hires director of theater

Lacy Klinger will join Henderson State University this fall as director of theatre. Klinger has served as theatre program coordinator and associate professor of theatre at Longwood University in Farmville, VA. After earning her MFA in acting from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, Klinger worked in New York City as an actor, educator, and choreographer.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Theater festival supports arts in public schools

HICKORY — The fifth annual Hickory Playground Theater Festival will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 7:30 p.m. at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is requested. This is a one-night event. Exactly 48 hours before the performance, six playwrights draw...
Maumee, OHNorthwest Signal

Maumee Valley Civic Theater marks 60 years

Maumee Valley Civic Theater is celebrating 60 years of providing performing arts to the community. Jeffrey Tonjes, president of the Maumee Valley Civic Theater, said, in researching the formation of the theater, they discovered it was established in 1961, which was a bit of a surprise because they originally believed the organization started in 1971. Tonjes said they have located three names associated with the inception of the theater group — George E. Higbea, Dorothy Lowry and Lillian Basil.
Winston-salem, NCYes Weekly

Arts Council Hires Jawanza Ingram as Development Manager

Winston-Salem, NC (August 5, 2021) – Jawanza Ingram has been named Development Manager for Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. He began his new role in early July and has been laser focused on developing relationships with individual donors as well as contacts who serve as local workplace campaign chairs.
Atlanta, GAathensceo.com

Telisha Farrow Jackson Named Director of Programs and Operations at Greater Women’s Business Council

Telisha Farrow Jackson recently joined the Greater Women’s Business Council (GWBC) as director of programs and operations, where she will engage and empower the growing number of women-owned businesses in the Southeast. GWBC is one of the Southeast’s largest nonprofit organizations providing nationally-recognized certification for women-owned businesses in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.
Politicstheriver953.com

REC names a director of government affairs

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) named Lindsey Watson as the Cooperative’s Director of Government Affairs. Watson will participate in the development of legislative policy proposals that are beneficial to REC and Virginia electric cooperatives. Part of Watson duties will include developing and maintaining positive and cooperative working relationship with state and...
Salisbury, NCSalisbury Post

RCCC names new foundation director

SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named Connie Rheinecker as the new director of the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation. The Foundation raises and manages funds that support the College’s mission, including student scholarships. Rheinecker, who assumed the role on June 30, will be responsible for managing fundraising and financial operations for the...
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

YMCA names new Wellness Director

BATESVILLE, Ind. — Southeastern Indiana YMCA has hired Jordan Edwards as its new Wellness Director. Edwards will be responsible for the administration and direction of healthy living initiatives at the YMCA while building relationships with members, employees and the community. “I am thrilled to be rejoining the Y team as...
Theater & Dancethekatynews.com

Midtown Arts & Theater Center

Following a delay lasting more than a year, Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. (DDTCo.) proudly announces its return to live theatrical performances with their Season 6 lineup for 2021–2022. The season opens in October with a tale of strength, bravery, and beheadings in Lauren Gunderson’s gritty comedy, The Revolutionists. February takes us back to where it all began, as DDTCo. presents a “reboot” of their first show, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff. The season closes […]
Sarasota, FLsarasotamagazine.com

Virginia Shearer Named Executive Director of the Sarasota Art Museum

Virginia Shearer, currently director of education at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, has been named executive director of the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design. Shearer's tenure will begin on Aug. 30, 2021. In her current role, Shearer oversees all areas of the High...
Visual Artmprnews.org

Art Hounds recommend magical, challenging theater and art

Actress Eva Gemlo is excited about the return of live theater that is weird, challenging and magical. She describes the world premiere of the play “Aquelarres” this way: “It's like [director] Guillermo del Toro meets [Spanish poet Federico Garcia] Lorca meets [Broadway musical] ‘Hadestown,’ and it's all inspired by the works of Spanish painter [Francisco Jose] de Goya [y Lucientes]. The political fantasy is set during the Spanish Inquisition, and it follows a possible saint, a pair of nuns and a coven of witches who unwittingly collaborate to overthrow their local government.”
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Anderson names Carmichael director of development

Jul. 27—Laura Carmichael, who recently stepped down as the City of Meridian's community development director, has joined Anderson Regional Health System as the organization's director of development. "Mrs. Carmichael's knowledge, experience and established relationships throughout this area will enable us to more fully serve and support our patients and community,...
Theater & DanceThe Free Press

Arts council awards grants to organizations

WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded Small Arts Project Grants totaling $11,480 to five arts organizations in the region. The purpose of the Small Arts Grant is to provide funding for organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of quality arts activities in local communities that may have small budgets.
Decatur, ILnowdecatur.com

New “Art Journaling Club” at the Arts Council this Fall

August 6, 2021 -Even if you don’t consider yourself an “artist,” you can learn how to start a visual diary of things you observe in your everyday life through the practice of “art journaling.” At each meeting of the Decatur Area Arts Council’s new “Art Journaling Club,” instructors Connie Brewster and Jennifer Stout will walk you through different styles, techniques, and media to record reflections on the world around you in as simple or detailed way as you choose.
Grand Rapids, MNGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Reif Education Theater Arts students ‘Save the Knave’

Performances August 6-7 feature local 3-12 graders. Reif Arts Council Education students in the Theater Arts program will be on a “Quest to Save the Knave” with performances of their summer production August 6 and 7 at the Wilcox Theater at the Myles Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids.
Alton, ILTelegraph

Chiles named Alton church's Director of Music, Worship and the Arts

ALTON — Main Street United Methodist Church at 1400 Main St., Alton, has announced Dr. Harvey Chiles as its new Director of Music, Worship and the Arts. “I have worked in the arts and education all over the world,” Chiles said. “The team I am joining led by Directing Pastor Alberto Ramirez is the finest group of servant leaders I have ever encountered.”
FestivalAugusta Free Press

Harrisonburg International Festival cancels 2021 event

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Harrisonburg International Festival planning team announced Tuesday that due to COVID-related difficulties in organizing the 2021 Harrisonburg International Festival, the next event will be deferred until 2022. The group anticipates that the festival, which is traditionally held the last Saturday of...
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL has a long reputation of supporting the arts in our community and we are seeking an Office Manager to come alongside our board and supporters to assist in carrying out the vision and mission of the arts council. The Office Manager position will be part-time with 15-20 hours a week with set office hours, hourly compensation will be based on applicants' experience. The Office Manager will be responsible for managing grants and financial records, working collaboratively with board members, working with community partners, representing the council at local, regional, and state events. The ideal candidate would be proficient in office management, have excellent time management skills along with the ability to multi-task and prioritize projects, excellent written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and problem-solving skills and self-motivated. Interested individuals should send their resumes to Kelly Brown, Search Committee Chair no later than Friday, July 23 at brownkellyg@gmail.com. Detailed job description available upon request. 20-21e.

