Functionize, creator of the first AI-powered testing platform, announced a strategic investment led by Wipro Ventures alongside the appointment of Gary Messiana as CEO. Together, these updates will drive the company’s continuing mission to transform test automation. The financing will be used to strengthen Functionize’s proprietary AI technology, which transforms test automation for web applications. This strategic investment comes after the company’s $16 million series A in 2019 led by Gary Little, with Wipro Ventures joining follow-on investments from John Mumford, founder of Crosspoint Capital Partners, among others.