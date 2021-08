WHAT IT IS: Polestar's low-volume, top-spec electric car, one based on the striking Precept concept from early 2020. The badge isn't finalized; 4 is the favorite in the clubhouse, but 5 is still in the conversation. Whatever number it wears, the car will be positioned above the current 2 compact sedan and the soon-to-arrive 3, a large, swoopy electric SUV. Look for the 4 to lose very little in the transition to production car from show property, and expect it to share almost nothing stylistically with its Volvo cousins, save for "Thor's hammer" daytime running lights.