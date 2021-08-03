Mekitec acquires Bimbo’s AI software subsidiary: ‘We’ll be one of the creators of the next generation of inspection, starting with baking’

Domino continues to grow and evolve their digital printing business. Following are updates in North America regarding role changes and new hire. Emily Kroll, Digital Printing Account Manager whose territory included Mid-West and Ohio Valley states has transitioned to the Southeast region beginning July 1. Emily joined Domino in 2018 and has 17+ years’ experience in the label & packaging market, with the last 10 years being spent in Digital Printing. Prior to Domino, Emily was Business Director at Durst Image Technology US for four years, where she was responsible for Sales, Marketing, and Business Development of their Label & Specialty Packaging Division. Previously, she held Sales Management positions with Colordyne Technologies and Memjet. She is well versed in both water-based & UV inkjet printing technologies. Emily had also spent several years in the thermal transfer industry holding various positions with IIMAK.