Mekitec acquires Bimbo’s AI software subsidiary: ‘We’ll be one of the creators of the next generation of inspection, starting with baking’

By Gill Hyslop contact
Bakery and Snacks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMekitec Group has cemented its place among the world’s leading food quality control vendors with the acquisition of Grupo Bimbo’s subsidiary, Kanan Smart Solution, in a share transaction. The deal cements an already established partnership between Grupo Bimbo and Mekitec. The Mexican bakery giant has been using Mekitec’s X-ray systems...

www.bakeryandsnacks.com

