MNPR Stock Price Increases Over 6% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients – increased by over 6% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to Monopar Therapeutics announcing clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed under its IND with an open-label Phase 1b dose-escalation trial evaluating camsirubicin plus growth factor support (pegfilgrastim) in patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (ASTS). And the company anticipates dosing the first patient in the trial in the fourth quarter of this year.

