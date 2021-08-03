GTBP Stock Price Increases Over 6% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) increased by over 6% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP) – a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing target-directed, tri-specific Natural Killer (NK) cell engager therapies (TriKE) incorporating interleukin 15 (IL-15) for the treatment of cancer – increased by over 6% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to GT Biopharma announcing preclinical results for GTB-5550, its B7H3 TriKE™ product candidate as a prospective therapy for the treatment of several different types of cancers.pulse2.com
