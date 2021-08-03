London based Element Ventures, a B2B Fintech VC Firm, Establishes $130M Fund

Legal cannabis is one of the fastest-growing industries, and it is newly legal. As the industry shifts from the black market into the mainstream, it has experienced unprecedented growth. Building an industry from the ground up takes a lot of hands: the cannabis industry has attracted entrepreneurs of all stripes, from cultivators to distributors to tech experts. The total piece of the pie is worth $20 billion. While the industry has already experienced rapid growth, it is still in its early stages and is expected to increase to $30 billion by 2025. The most challenging aspect of operating a business within the cannabis space is access to working capital. KeefX.co aims to bridge that gap by creating a pathway for cannabis businesses to have greater access to capital.