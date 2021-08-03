London based Element Ventures, a B2B Fintech VC Firm, Establishes $130M Fund
London’s Element Ventures, a B2B Fintech-focused VC company, has established a $130 million fund with support from prominent investors. Launched by experienced financial services professionals Stephen Gibson and Michael McFadgen, and joined by Spencer Lake, who is HSBC’s ex- Vice Chairperson of Global Banking and Markets, Element is also being supported by finance-related limited partnerships and around 30 founders and executives from the industry.www.crowdfundinsider.com
