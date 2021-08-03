MINM Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened
The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Minim Inc (NASDAQ: MINM) – the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand – increased by over 10% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing a significant expansion of its U.S. retail footprint. Starting today and throughout the summer, Motorola home networking products are launching at Home Shopping Network (HSN), The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale Club.pulse2.com
