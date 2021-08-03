Enrichment Services Program Welcomes New Board Members Representing Multiple Georgia Counties

Enrichment Services Program (ESP) welcomes four new members to its Board of Directors: Sherri Brown (Troup County), Dr. Thomas Canning- Skinner (Meriwether County), Dr. Roy Nichols (Troup County), and Patty Youngblood (Troup County). These members will support the strategic leadership and governance of the organization and join the twenty board members who are already serving as advocates to eliminate poverty through education, services, and partnerships for over 6,000 Georgia and Alabama residents across an eleven-county service area.