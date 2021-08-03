UK Fintech Molo Finance, which Reimagines Mortgages, Teams Up with Financial Advisor Group Tenet

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. Rollins Financial Advisors, LLC is pleased to announce it has been named to the Financial Advisor Magazine’s 2021 RIA Survey & Ranking of the Top 50 Fastest-Growing Firms (with more than $500 Million in Assets Under Management). Rollins Financial ranked #41 on the list after having an impressive growth of 41.38% in assets in 2020. This is the first year the firm has been included in this exclusive list recognizing some of the top independent RIA firms in the U.S.