UK Fintech Molo Finance, which Reimagines Mortgages, Teams Up with Financial Advisor Group Tenet

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReveals that it has formed an intermediary partnership with Tenet Group, which is one of the largest financial advisor support groups in the United Kingdom. This partnership will see Tenet provide Molo’s products to its advisers and client base, increasing their reach in the process and “helping more people purchase their next buy-to-let investment with an entirely paperless and fully digital mortgage,” according to a release.

