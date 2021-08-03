Cancel
John Lewis Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what savings to expect across tech, beauty and more

The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
We expect huge discounts on tech, home appliances, fashion, beauty and kids’ toys (The Independent)

We might still be in the middle of our summer holidays, but Black Friday is fast approaching. Come November, there will be thousands of deals to shop from hundreds of retailers.

Prices will be slashed across big-ticket items such as vacuum cleaners, TVs, laptops, kids’ toys

What began as a one-day sale in America, has since expanded into the UK with weekend-long discounts that finish on Cyber Monday, but every year more retailers participate, deals get bigger and sales start earlier and earlier.

John Lewis & Partners is one of the biggest contenders in the Black Friday sales, so make sure you bookmark this page to stay up to date on the biggest and best savings.

Read on for all the key information you need to know, including what deals to expect and our expert shopping tips.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sale period and is typically the last opportunity to bag a bargain before Christmas.

It originally started in America as a one-day shopping event the day after Thanksgiving, but since arriving on UK shores, it’s expanded across the weekend to finish on the following Monday aka Cyber Monday.

What’s the history of Black Friday?

In the US, Black Friday occurred on the day after Thanksgiving, with a day of discounts to kick off the festive shopping season.

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly, it’s thought that the first use of the term “Black Friday” was in Philadelphia in the early 1960s, where police officers used it to describe the increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic the day after Thanksgiving. It has also been credited to the period when American retailers made most of their profit for the year. When this was recorded in their financial records, it signified when stores were no longer in the red but were “in the black”.

In the Noughties, videos began going viral showing shoppers in their thousands, rushing into to stores to find the limited-time savings and since then awareness has grown globally for the event.

UK retailers were keen to get in on the act, and in 2010, Amazon launched its first Black Friday promotion, with many other stores following suit. Asda followed suit with its in-store sale in 2013.

It has now become a big fixture in the UK, with more retailers participating each year with bigger deals and greater discounts. Some of the big-name brands you can expect to find slashing prices of products include Amazon, Argos, Very, Currys PC World, and John Lewis.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday falls on 26 November, spanning the entire weekend before finishing on Cyber Monday.

Traditionally deals could be found online and in-store, but due to the pandemic, last year almost all of the discounts were available online, and for 2021, it’s expected to follow a similar format.

On the John Lewis website, it has a dedicated page with all the information you need on its 2021 sale. It says: “Taking its lead from the American calendar, Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving holiday, which means this year it will take place on Friday 26 November 2021. We’ll have a wide range of Black Friday deals available on the day, and in case you happen to miss out on any discounts, Black Friday is quickly followed by Cyber Monday – 29 November 2021 – for another chance at finding some pre-Christmas bargains.”

Many retailers also host early bird sales in the weeks leading up to the Black Friday weekend too. For example, in 2020, Amazon launched discounts across its site four weeks ahead, which was two weeks longer than its 2019 sale.

What is Cyber Monday?

The following Monday after the Black Friday weekend is called Cyber Monday, this year it falls on 29 November. It’s your last opportunity to shop the deals before Christmas, so it’s the perfect time to get your shopping list sorted.

What’s the best way to get a Black Friday 2021 deal?

In the run-up to the Black Friday bonanza, we have a dedicated team here at IndyBest that will be scouring the sales to find the best discounts on everything from tech to beauty.

We’ll also be bringing you the biggest savings from specific retailers such as John Lewis, Currys PC World, Argos and Amazon, along with extensive guides on how to find the best deals.

With many retailers, you can create an account ahead of the sales starting which will make checking out easier and faster, rather than having to enter your details every time you place an order.

Many brands also offer exclusive access to early bird sales and discount codes when you sign up to their newsletter, so make sure you’re registered with your favourite stores to be in the know.

Tips for shopping the John Lewis’ Black Friday 2021 sale

As there’ll be millions of offers heading your way on Black Friday, it’s easy to get overwhelmed or make impulse buys on items you may not need, simply because they’re on sale.

To avoid this, make a list of items you need and stick to it. This is the best time to bag a bargain on big-ticket products such as home appliances, furniture, TVs, and laptops, which often see the biggest discounts.

On John Lewis’ website, it also offers its tips for shopping the sale, which includes creating a wish list of items you hope to purchase, that can also be shared with friends and family and used to keep track of your orders. Then, once the discounts kick off, everything you want will be in one place, all designed for easy checkout.

It also recommends doing your research by checking the guarantees on big-ticket items such as TVs and vacuum cleaners as well as reading product reviews to see what other customers think of the product you may have your eye on. Additionally, it’s well worth checking the RRP prices of items you hope to buy before the Black Friday sales start, that way you’ll know if a sale deal is a bargain or not.

Lastly, if you’re planning to buy furniture, make sure you measure up first. And that means the space you’re buying for as well as the entrance, including doors and hallways.

What were the best John Lewis Black Friday deals last year?

Across the Black Friday sales, John Lewis slashes the prices of everything from top-performing kitchenware to discounts across big-name tech brands.

It’s also an Apple stockist, meaning it’s a rare opportunity to find savings on iPads, MacBooks, and iPhones.

Last year, some of the deals featured in the sale included 2020 Apple iPad Air 10.9in 64GB (£549.98, Johnlewis.com) that was £579, but came down to £559.

(John Lewis)

It featured in our guide to the best tablets, as our tech writer was left impressed with the simple, sleek and smart design aspects that make it a decent laptop substitute. “It’s simple to find the right cable and it can output what’s on screens to other displays easily. The flat-edge design means it works with the second-generation Apple pencil stylus, too. It’s also compatible with the new magic keyboard accessory which offers a backlit keyboard with highly comfortable keys and a useful trackpad,” he said.

For budding chefs, keep an eye out for appliances and tools that will help expand your culinary repertoire. In 2020, this Le Creuset essentials cast iron round casserole soup pot 22cm (£180, Johnlewis.com) was £170 but was reduced to £102.

(John Lewis)

It also earned a spot in our roundup of the best casserole dishes. “A culinary classic, it’s been loved by chefs around the world for nearly a century. Naturally, it looks amazing: it’ll up your Instagram game or, if you’re as lame as us, your kitchen credit if you leave it out for your guests to ogle. The pan is certainly versatile, it can be used on a range of hobs, agas and even the barbecue for a range of dishes, whether it’s a bolognese, a leg of meat or bog-standard casserole,” said our reviewer.

What were the best John Lewis Cyber Monday deals last year?

Cyber Monday is a great way to find online offers and bargains you may have missed in the Black Friday sale.

In 2020, this Garmin venu smartwatch with silicone band in black with gold (£239.99, Johnlewis.com) was £379.99, but was reduced to £279.99.

(John Lewis)

For tech fiends, there were ample amounts of deals across products such as this Microsoft Surface pro 7 (£929, Johnlewis.com) that was £899 but came down to £659.

(John Lewis)

Landing a spot in our review of the best tablets, our technology critic, David Phelan, said: “Although this is a tablet, it becomes a full-on laptop if you attach an optional keyboard cover. Its functionality is aided by Microsoft’s full Windows 10 operating system. One design trademark of the surface series is the kickstand which folds out of the back and adjusts to hold the tablet in the various positions, near-upright for viewing video or almost flat to write on with the optional stylus.”

Where can I find the best Black Friday 2021 deals?

You’ll find the best deals and discounts at IndyBest throughout the run-up to Black Friday and through to Cyber Monday, so make sure you bookmark our Black Friday page to always be in the know about what retailers and brands are included and what savings are on offer.

For all the information on the best deals across all the participating retailers, read our guide to the Black Friday sale, and what to expect from the 2021 sale weekend.

Looking for everything you need to know about Black Friday 2021? Read our guide to find out the dates for the sale and what deals to expect from Apple, Dyson and more

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

