Albany County, WY

Flash Flood Watch issued for Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range by NWS

 2021-08-03

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; Upper North Platte River Basin .Monsoonal moisture will spread east into portions of south central and southeast Wyoming this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the late morning, increasing in coverage and intensity in the afternoon. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall up to an inch per hour. Heavy rainfall over recently burned areas will increase the risk for flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range and Upper North Platte River Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie Valley and North Laramie Range. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms will increase the threat for flash flooding in the watch area. * Recently burned areas will be more susceptible to flash flooding, especially in and around the Mullen Burn Scar.

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lenawee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lenawee County through 815 PM EDT At 712 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Clayton, or near Hudson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Onsted around 720 PM EDT. Adrian around 740 PM EDT. Blissfield around 805 PM EDT. Britton around 810 PM EDT. Deerfield around 815 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Seneca, Manitou Beach-Devils Lake, Lime Creek, Munson, Ogden Center, Canandaigua, Ridgeway, Palmyra, Tipton and Sand Creek. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 13:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-05 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis and northeastern Asotin Counties through 930 PM PDT At 811 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ski Bluewood to near Craigmont to 21 miles east of Riggins. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lewiston, Clarkston, Kamiah, Lapwai, Genesee, Juliaetta, Craigmont, Nezperce, Culdesac, Winchester, Kendrick, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Peck, Reubens, Mohler, Spalding, Southwick and Waha. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of the Big Bend of Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through Saturday afternoon * While the overall rainfall amounts through the next 24 hours will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall over the next 24 hours will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through Saturday afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 746 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orange City, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Deltona, DeLand, Orange City, Lake Helen and DeBary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Orange County in east central Florida Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Lake Mary, Longwood, Windermere, Bay Lake, College Park, Lockhart, Pine Hills, Goldenrod and Azalea Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for West Central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 615 PM MST. * At 419 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Benson, St. David and Kartchner Caverns State Park.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-05 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lyon; Sioux A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LYON AND NORTHEASTERN SIOUX COUNTIES At 949 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Doon, or 12 miles southwest of Rock Rapids, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rock Valley and Hull. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Joseph A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Elkhart, northeastern St. Joseph and southeastern Cass Counties through 800 PM EDT At 717 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Osceola, or near Mishawaka, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Elkhart, Simonton Lake and Dunlap around 730 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Bristol. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 80 and 104. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Pitt by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pitt The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Pitt County in eastern North Carolina * Until 915 PM EDT. * At 720 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Greenville, Winterville, Bell Arthur, House, Roundtree, Dowdy Ficklen Stadium, East Carolina University, Pitt Greenville Airport and Simpson. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of White Clay, or 11 miles north of Hay Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gordon, White Clay, Clinton, Pine Ridge, Hoover Lake, Intersection of Highway 87 and Craven Creek Road, Metcalf State Wildlife Management Area, Intersection of Beaver Creek Road and White Clay Creek Road, Intersection of Highway 87 and Larabee Road and Mount Maria. This includes Highway 20 between mile markers 74 and 76, and between mile markers 95 and 111. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Antrim, Crawford, Kalkaska, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 04:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Antrim; Crawford; Kalkaska; Otsego A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego, southeastern Antrim, northwestern Crawford and northeastern Kalkaska Counties through 1000 PM EDT At 859 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Mancelona, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mancelona and Alba. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marshall A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Marshall County through 800 PM EDT At 705 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Hamlet, or 7 miles east of Knox, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Culver around 710 PM EDT. Plymouth around 725 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Argos, Bremen and Bourbon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lawrence County in middle Tennessee Southeastern Wayne County in middle Tennessee * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 555 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Westpoint and Iron City. This includes the following streams and drainages Crowson Creek including areas near Lawrenceburg, Dry Branch including areas near Fairview, Butler Creek, Little Buffalo River including Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area, Factory Creek, Shoal Creek including Iron City, Clax Branch including Loretto, Buffalo River including Henryville, Chisholm Creek including Westpoint, Bluewater Creek including St. Joseph and Brown Crossroads, Shoal Creek, Little Shoal Creek including Ethridge and Knob Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 01:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 545 PM MST At 502 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of San Miguel, or 21 miles southwest of Sells, moving west at 65 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Topawa, Vamori, Cowlic, South Komelik and Itak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Minnehaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-05 23:13:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-05 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Minnehaha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA COUNTY At 1212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near northern Sioux Falls, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brandon around 1220 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona North Central Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.7 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arivaca, Arivaca Lake and Arivaca Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Flood Advisory issued for Lawrence, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lawrence; Wayne FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAWRENCE AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding has been reported west of St. Joseph across some rural state roads. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lawrenceburg, Loretto, St. Joseph, Westpoint and Iron City. This includes the following streams and drainages Crowson Creek including areas near Lawrenceburg, Dry Branch including areas near Fairview, Butler Creek, Little Buffalo River including Laurel Hill Wildlife Management Area, Factory Creek, Shoal Creek including Iron City, Clax Branch including Loretto, Buffalo River including Henryville, Chisholm Creek including Westpoint, Bluewater Creek including St. Joseph and Brown Crossroads, Shoal Creek, Little Shoal Creek including Ethridge and Knob Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 0.8 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Western Orange County in east central Florida Seminole County in east central Florida * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Sanford, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Winter Park, Casselberry, Maitland, Lake Mary, Longwood, Windermere, Bay Lake, College Park, Lockhart, Pine Hills, Goldenrod and Azalea Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 17:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Pima; Pinal A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MST FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTH CENTRAL PINAL COUNTIES At 558 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Coolidge Airport, or 15 miles south of Florence, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly remote areas of northern Pima and south central Pinal Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

