Flash Flood Watch issued for Laramie Valley, North Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Laramie Valley; North Laramie Range; North Snowy Range Foothills; Shirley Basin; Sierra Madre Range; Snowy Range; Upper North Platte River Basin .Monsoonal moisture will spread east into portions of south central and southeast Wyoming this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the late morning, increasing in coverage and intensity in the afternoon. Some of the showers and thunderstorms will be capable of producing rainfall up to an inch per hour. Heavy rainfall over recently burned areas will increase the risk for flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North Snowy Range Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range and Upper North Platte River Basin. In southeast Wyoming, Laramie Valley and North Laramie Range. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Heavy rainfall from showers and thunderstorms will increase the threat for flash flooding in the watch area. * Recently burned areas will be more susceptible to flash flooding, especially in and around the Mullen Burn Scar.