LAPLACE, LOUISIANA -- Gun abuse is back in Louisiana. St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office managed to secure several illegal weapons as an initiative aimed at eradicating the smuggling and misuse of firearms. Over the course of five days, July 14-18, this initiative, in the recovery of 21 firearms and the arrest of 32 perpetrators. The charges against the defendants included illegal weapon carrying, possession of stolen firearms, and various drug and gun violations, as well as fleeing an officer.