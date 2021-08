With more and more major organisations choosing to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, it was always a matter of curiosity if Amazon would ever decide to get on board with it. While it’s always been well known that the retail giant has been considering it for quite some time now, to date they have yet to make a categorically firm decision one way or the other. However, following a report via Gizmodo, fresh sources are citing that Amazon is indeed going down the Bitcoin road and will begin accepting purchase payments with it before the end of this year!