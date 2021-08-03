National Parks Are Free On Wednesday, Here’s Why

Every August 4th is “Great America Outdoors”, help us celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act, with free entrance to all national parks; which will enable national parks and other federal lands to repair and upgrade vital infrastructure and facilities that will enrich the visitor experience, protect resources, and enable increased access for all visitors. Come experience the national parks! On six days in 2021, all National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. National parks are America’s best idea, and there are more than 400 parks available to everyone, every day. The fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite, especially one of the national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. The others are free all the time. The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.