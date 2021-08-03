Cancel
Travel

National Parks Are Free On Wednesday, Here’s Why

By Jim Fulcher
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you plan to be — or can be — at one of the more than 400 national park sites across the U.S. on August 4, the National Park Service has a treat for you. Here’s what’s so special about that day: August 4 is one of the 6 days each year designated a “Free Entrance Day” by the National Park Service. On those days, entrance fees are waived at all National Park Service sites that normally charge an entrance fee. It’s important to note that although the entrance fee is waived, that waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, or special tours.

