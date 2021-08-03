Cancel
Bright Health's revenue jumps to $1.1B but share price tumbles

By Christopher Snowbeck
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBright Health Group described an ambitious future Tuesday in its first quarterly earnings report since going public, but investors came away troubled by aspects of the near-term financial picture. After the Bloomington-based health insurer released second-quarter results that featured impressive revenue growth to $1.1 billion in the April-to-June period, the...

