Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Police say man shot dead after dispute in north Minneapolis

By Joe Nelson
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHZuj_0bGCcRXP00
Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Gunfire shortly after midnight Tuesday resulted in the latest homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, the shooting was reported on the 2300 block of North Dupont Avenue, with police arriving at the scene find a victim who wasn't breathing and without a pulse.

Responding officers immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Elder noted in his press release that the 911 caller was "unharmed physically."

"Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a dispute inside a residence that erupted into gunfire. One person was shot and the suspect fled," Elder wrote.

Anyone with information that can help police solve the homicide investigation is asked to submit information to CrimeStoppers, either online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Cpr#Crimestoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis officers justified in fatal shooting of Dolal Idd; no charges will be filed

Criminal charges will not be filed against the three Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot Dolal Idd at a gas station last December. Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena released her charging decision on Friday, saying Sgt. Darcy Klund and Officers Paul Huynh and Jason Schmitt were justified when they shot and killed the 23-year-old Eden Prairie man outside a Holiday gas station at 3550 Cedar Ave. S on Dec. 30, 2020.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis man convicted of 'brazen' shooting in broad daylight

A Minneapolis man has been convicted for what prosecutors described as a "brazen" shooting in broad daylight in 2019. Johnnie Lamar Haynes, 33, was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possessing a firearm as a felon and one count of possessing ammunition as a felon., the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. He faces up to a ten year sentence on each count.
Otter Tail County, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Menahga woman suffers fractured neck, leg after driver blows through stop sign

A 33-year-old suffered a fractured neck and leg, as well as a broken ankle, after authorities say an unlicensed driver blew a stop sign. Alisha Meidinger, of Menagha, was in a Chevy SUV heading westbound on County Highway 8 around 6:10 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. A second vehicle, being driven by a 34-year-old from Perham, was traveling northbound in a pickup on County Highway 53, and at County Highway 8 failed to stop at a stop sign, the sheriff's office said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy