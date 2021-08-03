Police say man shot dead after dispute in north Minneapolis

Tony Webster, Wikimedia

Gunfire shortly after midnight Tuesday resulted in the latest homicide of the year in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder, the shooting was reported on the 2300 block of North Dupont Avenue, with police arriving at the scene find a victim who wasn't breathing and without a pulse.

Responding officers immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. The victim, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shooting.

Elder noted in his press release that the 911 caller was "unharmed physically."

"Preliminary investigation indicates that there was a dispute inside a residence that erupted into gunfire. One person was shot and the suspect fled," Elder wrote.

Anyone with information that can help police solve the homicide investigation is asked to submit information to CrimeStoppers, either online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.