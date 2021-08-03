Cancel
Rochester, MN

Five-hour standoff at Rochester hotel ends peacefully

By Adam Uren
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Google Streetview

A five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel ended without further incident Monday evening.

Police were called to the Extended Stay America on Wood Lake Drive SE at around 3 p.m. on a report there was an "agitated man" who was potentially armed in a second floor room.

There was a woman in the room with him, with it being treated as a domestic incident. A crisis negotiation team and a community outreach specialist team responding to the scene.

At around 8 p.m., team members were able to enter the hotel room and take the man into custody without incident.

The woman who was in the room was also uninjured.

An investigation into the incident continues.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

