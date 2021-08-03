Pelosi Statement on Two Years Since Shooting in El Paso

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement marking two years since the deadly mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas:. “Two years ago, a brutal massacre against the Latino community in El Paso stole 23 beautiful souls, injured dozens more innocent people and shocked the nation. This hateful act left Americans horrified and heartbroken, and on this solemn day, two years later, we pray for El Paso and all communities torn apart by the plague of gun violence.