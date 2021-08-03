Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers' Dane Dunning: Wins second straight

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dunning (5-7) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Monday. Dunning is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, having gone 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA over his last six outings, spanning 30 innings. He's made the jump from 34 innings pitched in 2020 to 95 innings this season with another two months to go. It's uncertain how much the Rangers will push him, given that they've managed his workload all season. Dunning is next projected to pitch Saturday at Oakland.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
BaseballCBS Sports

Rangers' Dane Dunning: No longer starting Sunday

Dunning will not pitch Sunday against Houston as originally projected, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. Dunning would have made the start on regular rest, but the Rangers are opting to put Taylor Hearn on the mound instead. The team has been careful with Dunning's workload during his starts, as he has completed more than five innings only twice. Even so, Dunning has already thrown 83.2 innings on the campaign, and he has not topped 100 frames in a season since 2017.
MLBYardbarker

Rangers vs Angels: Starting Lineups, Dane Dunning Heads To Injured List

Los Angeles Angels (53-54) at Texas Rangers (39-68) LAA: RHP Shohei Ohtani (5-1, 3.04 ERA) TEX: LHP Kolby Allard (2-9, 5.23 ERA) NOTE: Eli White was initially in Wednesday's lineup, but was scratched prior to first pitch with right elbow tightness. The severity of the injury is not yet determined.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Battling illness

Perez's absence from the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals is due to illness, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Perez was initially in Friday's lineup before being scratched in favor of Cam Gallagher. He's tested negative for COVID-19 but will nonetheless be stuck at the team hotel Friday due to health and safety protocols.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Roberto Perez: Sitting second straight game

Perez is out of the lineup Friday against Tampa Bay. Perez is 2-for-r15 since the All-Star break and finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Austin Hedges will work behind the plate again Friday for Cleveland.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cubs: 1 disappointment to demote, 1 prospect to promote down the stretch

The Chicago Cubs punted on the 2021 season at the trade deadline, but they can still demote this one player to promote this specific prospect. The Chicago Cubs enjoyed a brief stretch of success at the start of this season. But once an 11-game losing streak fell into their laps, the Cubs organization opted to sell at the trade deadline. Nearly every player of value or who had an expiring contract was moved, including Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel.
MLBKVOE

Royals win third straight

Ryan O’Hearn hit his eighth home run of the season and the defense turned three double plays as the Kansas City Royals won their third straight Friday night, defeating Detroit 5-3. Trailing 1-0 in the third, the Royals tied the game in the bottom of the inning and then got...
Troy, NYNEWS10 ABC

ValleyCats Split Second Straight Doubleheader

Troy, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For only the third time in the 20-year history of the club, the Tri-City ValleyCats (24-26, 9-7) took part in a doubleheader for the second consecutive day. The ‘Cats topped Atlantic Division rivals Equipe Quebec (24-27, 5-9), 13-6, in game one, before falling, 2-1 in the nightcap in front of a crowd of 1,907 at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Tagged with second straight loss

Estevez (2-3) suffered the loss Wednesday against the Angels after allowing a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning. Estevez entered to begin the bottom half of eighth trying to preserve a 7-7 tie but was unable to do so. He allowed men to reach first and second before surrendering an RBI single to Phil Gosselin to put the Angels in front. That run would prove to be the difference, handing Estevez his second loss in four days. The 28-year-old owns a 5.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 35:12 K:BB over 35.1 innings this season.
Fort Wayne, INwfft.com

TinCaps take down Dragons for second straight night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - An early offensive start and an incredibly strong finish by the bullpen propelled the Fort Wayne TinCaps to their second consecutive win over the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) on Thursday night at Parkview Field, 3-1. The TinCaps (32-37) opened the night with a bang in the bottom of the first. After second baseman Chris Givin walked to lead off Fort Wayne's offensive night, center fielder Agustin Ruiz belted his 12th home run of the season, and his second in three nights. The two-run blast gave Ruiz 45 RBIs on the year, which is the sixth-highest mark in High-A Central. His 12 homers rank seventh.
MLB247Sports

Pete Alonso red hot after winning second straight Home Run Derby

Former Florida slugger Pete Alonso endured some criticism from the New York media at times during his second season in 2020 after a record-breaking rookie season. But after winning his second straight Home Run Derby on July 12 at Coors Field, Alonso has been on an absolute tear for the New York Mets.
Bismarck, NDkxnet.com

Larks fall for second straight game against Waterloo

The Bismarck Larks are now 2-2 since the All-Star break after falling to the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday afternoon. Both teams put out a good effort on the mound with Larks pitcher Seth Brewer and Bucks pitcher Michael Mitchell striking out eight batters each. In the end, it was the Bucks’ bats that made the difference as they won 5-0.
Batavia, NYWarren Times Observer

Batavia hands Tarp Skunks second straight loss

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Jamestown Tarp Skunks lost their second straight game after clinching the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League West Division title, falling to the Batavia Muckdogs 12-0 in seven innings Sunday afternoon. Jamestown managed just three hits against Batavia pitcher Nathan Hinkley, who struck out three and walked...
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Jason Martin: Makes third straight start

Martin made his third straight start in left field Saturday and went 0-for-3 in a 5-4 extra-inning win over the Mariners. The Rangers are giving Martin and Eli White regular exposure to major-league pitching, hoping the organization strikes gold like they did with Adolis Garcia. So far, neither player has panned out, but they will get opportunities over the final two months.
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

Miracle Mustangs win second-straight MINK League championship

The Mustangs never saw first place in the North Division this season, and for a majority of the season — they were never close. But as the postseason neared, the team kept the mindset that everything changes in a one-game playoff. St. Joseph proved that in a postseason in which they trailed in every game. The Mustangs magic run concluded Friday night with St. Joseph securing its second-straight MINK League championship with a 12-2 win over the Sedalia Bombers.
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Franmil Reyes: On bench Friday

Reyes will sit Friday against the Tigers. Reyes hits the bench after starting nine straight games, a stretch in which he hit .343 with three homers. Jose Ramirez will rest his legs as the designated hitter in his absence, with Ernie Clement covering for Ramirez at third base.
San Mateo, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

San Mateo American rolls to second straight win in Division II Northern California 11-12s All-Stars Tournament

The comeback kids are at it again. After dropping the opening game of the Northern California Division II Little League 11-12s All-Stars Tournament at Tri-City Little League Park in Rocklin, San Mateo American has won two straight games through the elimination bracket, both via mercy-rule. Monday, American rallied for a 13-3 victory to knock out Turlock, advancing to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.

Comments / 0

Community Policy