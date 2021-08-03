Rangers' Dane Dunning: Wins second straight

Dunning (5-7) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Angels on Monday. Dunning is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, having gone 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA over his last six outings, spanning 30 innings. He's made the jump from 34 innings pitched in 2020 to 95 innings this season with another two months to go. It's uncertain how much the Rangers will push him, given that they've managed his workload all season. Dunning is next projected to pitch Saturday at Oakland.