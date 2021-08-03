Cancel
Presidential Election

Trump heralds new Sean Spicer book, 'MAGA all the way'

By Paul Bedard
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MRE56_0bGCbm5Z00


Newsmax anchor and former White House spokesman Sean Spicer has just shipped to his publisher a new political book, among the first to tackle the efforts by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to construct a “permanent Democratic majority” in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGGTa_0bGCbm5Z00

In Radical Nation: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ Dangerous Plan for America , Spicer's third book, he dismisses efforts by Democrats to portray Biden as a centrist and suggests that the former Delaware senator is the most liberal ever in the White House.

“That was the old Joe. This is the new guy,” Spicer told Secrets in a preview of his book.

Spicer, host of Newsmax's Spicer & Co. , said he makes the case that progressive politics drove Biden’s Cabinet picks, not experience. And he said that members of the long-running “Biden Inc.” got first dibs on top jobs even if they weren’t qualified.

What’s more, while many supporters of former President Donald Trump have suggested that destroying the former president’s legacy is driving Biden, Spicer said that was just “a byproduct” of the president’s sudden lurch to the left.

Even before he delivered the book to publisher Humanix Books for its Oct. 26 release, Trump and other key conservatives lined up to praise it.

Radical Nation makes it clear what is at stake,” Trump said in an endorsement. “If you want to Save America you must read this — it is MAGA all the way,” added the former president.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich added, “Spicer presents a clear and concise understating of the direction we are heading and provides the tools and tactics necessary to combat it.”

In the book, Spicer offers paths and suggestions to push back against the Biden-Harris agenda and those, including corporations, that have embraced it.

Added syndicated radio host Dan Bongino, “ Radical Nation provides us with the background on the direction they could take us, and ways we can fight back and win.”

