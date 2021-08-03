Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Microsoft Surface Pro X is $300 off at Staples right now – but hurry!

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve got your sights set on tablet deals but you’re also thinking about taking advantage of laptop deals, you won’t have to choose between them if you go with Microsoft’s devices that are available under Surface Pro deals. Enjoy the best of both worlds with the Microsoft Surface Pro X, which is currently on sale from Staples with a $300 discount, bringing the 2-in-1 device’s price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,300.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Surface#Staples#Surface Pro X#Apple#Gsm#Digital Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
AMD
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ComputersDigital Trends

45% off EVERY refurbished Dell laptop over $400 right now

Normally, there are some decent refurbished laptop deals floating around, but they don’t always warrant shopping — sometimes the prices aren’t low enough. Dell is clearly trying to change everyone’s minds with its latest sale, which drops 45% off all refurbished laptops over $400. That means you can get a Dell Latitude 5490, usually $479, for just over $260 — $215 off! That’s nuts! To get the deal, browse the sale and add a laptop to your cart, then use coupon code JULY45LAP399 at checkout. You’ll also get free ground shipping as part of the deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically handing out Fitbit smartwatches today

Summer provides countless opportunities to catch up on your health and fitness regimen, or start a new one, and one of the best ways to get going is with these Fitbit deals. Right now, at Best Buy, they are practically giving away Fitbit smart watches: you can save $30 on a Fitbit Charge 4, save $30 on a Fitbit Versa 3, and save $70 on a Fitbit Sense. These incredible offers can not only save you money, they can help upgrade your fitness and help monitor your health. Save huge, and increase your wellness potential by a factor of fun, right now at Best Buy.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7 today

If you want the portability you can get from tablet deals and the performance available from laptop deals, but your budget is enough for just one device, you might want to take advantage of one of these Surface Pro deals. Microsoft’s 2-in-1 devices will let you enjoy the best of both worlds so you don’t have to choose. If you’re interested, you can purchase the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover from Best Buy at $230 off, bringing the bundle’s price down to $799 from its original price of $1,029.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best HP laptop just got a massive price cut — but not for long

If you’re looking for a new laptop, and a 2-in-1 convertible device sounds pretty appealing, you’re going to love this HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop deal we’ve just spotted. As part of the HP 72 Hour Flash Sale, you can pick up a stylish and practical HP Spectre x360 laptop for just $900, saving you $150 on the usual price. This is a great time to enjoy the rich benefits of a laptop that also doubles up as a tablet, all for a lot less than usual. You’ll need to be quick, though, as this sale is only available for a strictly limited time only.
ComputersDigital Trends

One of our favorite Chromebooks just got a massive price cut at Staples

The laptop deals that retailers are offering online come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from cheap to expensive. However, if your budget is very tight, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. The Chrome OS-powered devices are more affordable than traditional laptops, and they’re perfect for students and new professionals. If you’re interested, check out Staples’ $20 discount for the Acer Chromebook 311, which brings its price down to $220 from its original price of $240.
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Walmart has this Lenovo Chromebook for only $159 today

With back-to-school days approaching, there could be no better time to investigate these Chromebook deals. Chromebooks provide cheap and effective solutions to everyday computing needs — at school, work, and at home — and right now at Walmart, you can get a 14-inch Lenovo S330 Chromebook for only $159. That’s not only a very low price, it’s $80 off its regular price of $239. What are you waiting for?
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
ComputersDigital Trends

Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop are unbelievably cheap at Best Buy today

As we begin to consider out back-to-work and back-to-school setups, it helps to look to these Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals, especially for fans of Windows computing. Right now, at Best Buy, you can score $150 off a 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go with Touchscreen (it’s down to $750); meanwhile, you can save $230 on the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touchscreen (it’s only $799). These are amazing deals on Microsoft Surface products that you do not want to miss out on!
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap the Google Pixel 3 is at Amazon today

If you’re looking to buy a new phone, the sheer number of smartphone deals out there is staggering. However, if you’re in love with Android and you’d like the best experience with that operating system, you might consider narrowing your search down to Google Pixel deals. Amazon, a reliable source of offers for smartphones, is currently offering the unlocked 64GB version of the Google Pixel 3 with a $556 discount, bringing its price down to just $243 from its original price of $799.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook is only $159 for the back-to-school season

The new school year is starting in a few weeks, and no matter the learning set-up, students will need a reliable laptop to help them with their classes. There are laptop deals that you can take advantage of, but if most of these offers are still beyond your budget, you might want to consider Chromebook deals. Walmart, for example, is offering the Lenovo Chromebook S330 for just $159, after an $80 discount to its original price of $239.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The latest Apple TV 4K just got a rare price cut at Amazon

If you’ve already heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem, or you’re thinking about trying out a streaming box as your first Apple device, you should check out the Apple TV deals that you can take advantage of right now. Amazon is actually offering a rare discount for the 32GB version of the second-generation Apple TV 4K, reducing the streaming box’s price by $10 to $169, from its original price of $179.

Comments / 0

Community Policy