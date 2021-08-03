Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Feehery: Making DC's local government more accountable

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GO8d1_0bGCbfuU00
© Getty Images

Since moving to Washington, D.C., in 1989, I have seen my share of bad mayors running our capital city. Marion Barry was as corrupt as the day is long. Vince Gray combined his corruption with incompetence. Adrian Fenty maybe wasn’t as corrupt but certainly wasn’t all that competent either.

But none was as glaringly awful as Muriel Bowser . Calling her incompetent is an insult to the incompetent. Calling her arrogant doesn’t begin to describe her total lack of regard for the concerns of the tax-paying residents of this city.

Couple the truly awful performance of our current mayor with the ideological insanity that currently dominates the city council and you have a capital that is about to start its descent into a very rough landing. When City Council President Phil Mendelson is the arch-right conservative, you know you are going to have a problem. My local representative, Charles Allen, is so liberal that he has been at the forefront in pushing higher taxes on his Capitol Hill constituents as he pushes to defund the police, which has led to an explosion in crime in the area.

The reason why Bowser and Allen can get away with their ideologically-driven incompetence is a serious lack of political accountability. There isn’t a real two-party system in Washington. DC’s Democratic Party doesn’t have a moderate wing to keep the radical wing in check. Instead, they are all a bunch of left-wing warriors who are doing their level best to create a progressive utopia which is now rapidly devolving into a Democratic dystopia.

DC isn’t the only city that faces this Democratic death-spin. My hometown of Chicago is so violent, its nickname is Chiraq. Minneapolis, thanks to its progressive policies, has broken its record for murders.

But because I live in DC now, I am more familiar with its terrible governance. Why do we suddenly have tent encampments popping up all over the place? Why are basic DC services so hard to get? Why are the schools in most neighborhoods failing terribly? And why do we have a mayor who is able to issue a mask mandate on the entire city one day and then brazenly break that order the next? Why does she have the power to issue that mandate in the first place? Why does she have the power to close small restaurants on a whim, based on metrics of her own making?

We need more accountable local government. We need an alternative to the progressive incompetence that is sweeping the country. We need to take back our cities from the liberals who seem intent on doing whatever they want in service to their crazy ideologies.

Republicans should run candidates for mayor and city council that promise to do the following:

· Fully fund the police and stop crime: We can’t have small children be struck down by gang-bangers any more. We can’t let street criminals get away with the petty crimes that make DC unsafe and unwelcoming. We need more cops in our toughest areas.

· Get rid of the tent cities: If people need housing, get them housing. But tent-cities are not only an eye-sore, they are a breeding ground for disease and for more crime. DC is not Sao Paulo.

· Make kids go to good schools: We had a decent school reform effort here in Washington a decade ago. It’s time to bring Michelle Rhee back. And it is time to ensure that all kids are actually learning in school, not staying at home and doing whatever.

· Make DC small-business friendly: Local taxes and ridiculous regulations make it awfully hard to open a restaurant, a gym or a small boutique. Reviving small businesses is the key to revitalizing this city.

When DC had a good mayor, like Tony Williams, it started the long road to recovery. Republicans should use Williams as a model. Run somebody who is not captive to the woke mob, who is generally disposed to law and order and who is pro-business.

It’s time to ditch Mayor Bowser and make the DC Council more accountable to the people.

Feehery is a partner at EFB Advocacy and blogs at www.thefeeherytheory.com. He served as spokesman to former Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-Ill.), as communications director to former Rep. Tom DeLay (R-Texas) when he was majority whip and as a speechwriter to former House Minority Leader Bob Michel (R-Ill.).

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

299K+
Followers
31K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Hastert
Person
Marion Barry
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Phil Mendelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Restaurants#Dc#City Council#Capitol Hill#Democratic Party#Republicans#The Dc Council#Efb Advocacy#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementWashington Post

As 2022 approaches, Bowser stands on uncertain ground

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser’s clash with the D.C. Council over police hiring revealed more than differences in approach to violence. It also laid bare Bowser’s diminishing clout with city lawmakers and, by extension, raises questions about her next steps as mayor. Council members eviscerated her sudden request for $11 million...
Maryland StateWashington Examiner

DC Council votes to send more taxpayers to Virginia and Maryland

The Washington, D.C., Council is moving forward with a tax increase on high earners, with a top rate of 10.75%. With the measure incorporated into the budget, proponents are preparing to declare victory. However, the real beneficiaries are Virginia and Maryland, which can expect to see an increase in new taxpayers fleeing Washington as the district returns to its old tax-and-spend ways — with a vengeance.
Pleasanton, CAindependentnews.com

Fix Local Government

I found the curious letter to the editor last week about the fate of the country hinging on the election of a single politician in Ohio not only hyperbolic, but another sad example of Democrats looking to fix things in faraway states while ignoring the clown car of their own here in California. Elizabeth Warren is running an ad here that laughingly equates the recall of our inept governor to some sort of assault on civil rights. Investigations into Eric Swalwell's finances and foreign influence are overdue. Politicians who forget what and who they represent are sadly a dime a dozen, on both sides of the aisle,
Washington, DCPosted by
Fox News

Washington, DC locals react to renewed mask mandate

Washington, D.C. residents who spoke with Fox News on Monday were largely supportive of the city's renewed mask mandate. Mayor Muriel Bowser's reinstated mandate, which went into effect Saturday morning, requires residents over the age of 2 to wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination. The order followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines issued last week that recommend those in areas of the country with "high" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors.
HomelessCommercial Observer

Ambitious Housing Initiatives Maintained in Approved FY 2022 DC Budget

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser delivered what some thought was an ambitious housing ask in her next budget — and she’s mostly getting her way. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the $17.5 billion, fiscal year 2022 budget Wednesday, and it now awaits the mayor’s signature to be finalized. The bill...
Washington, DCfox5dc.com

DC Council unanimously votes against Bowser’s $11 million for more officers, allows $5M

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The D.C. Council unanimously voted on Tuesday to approve what they called a "compromise" package, providing $5 million for the Metropolitan Police Department to hire more police officers and put $6 million toward other wrap-around service measures and violence interruption. This is instead of authorizing $11 million that Mayor Muriel Bowser had proposed to provide for 170 new officers in addition to the 135 officers she previously asked for.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Agenda: Local government briefs for 7.26.21

‘Greater Scott’s Addition,’ north-of-Fan zoning changes go to City Council. The Richmond City Council meets in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday. Full agenda available here. Business on the consent agenda include proposed zoning changes for the “Greater Scott’s Addition” area and properties along the Pulse corridor generally north of...
Newark, NJNJBIZ

McCarter & English expands DC government affairs practice

U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross’s former chief of staff Michael Maitland is set to join McCarter & English LLP’s government affairs practice in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 10. Maitland will join the Newark firm’s outpost in an advisory role. “Mike is an integral part of the ongoing expansion of our government...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Upcoming Payments List

Stimulus Check provided a great source of relief for the common people of the US. The government tried to cover the expenses. This was done to provide relief to the common people. The payments also seemed to have stabilized the economy to a certain extent. However, after the third Stimulus Check was sent out, the IRS stated that there will be no more checks. This left the people very much worried. All of them petitioned for further fundings from the government. Below is detailed information about the upcoming monetary assistance.
New York Post

Rudy Giuliani comes to Andrew Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Lauren Boebert says her late-night Capitol mystery tour was "totally legit." Except it wasn't

As Salon reported exclusively on Wednesday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Republican known for her fervent pro-gun positions and tireless support of Donald Trump, led a mysterious late-night family tour of the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 12, three weeks before she became a member of Congress. Although Salon's report was illustrated with photos of Boebert's family members at the Capitol on the day in question, she told the Daily Mail that the story was "false."

Comments / 0

Community Policy