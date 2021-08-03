Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Formerly convicted ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich sues for right to seek elected office again

By Mike Brest
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxTFl_0bGCbPjk00

Former Illinois governor and felon Rod Blagojevich filed a lawsuit against the state, demanding that his right to run for elected office get reinstated.

Blagojevich, who served eight years of a fourteen-year prison sentence that was commuted by former President Donald Trump in Feb. 2020, despite consternation from some Republicans , lost the chance to run again following a 2009 vote by the Illinois Legislature, which occurred a year after his arrest.

BIDEN TRIES TO STEP THE ALARMING FLOW OF MINORITY VOTERS AWAY FROM DEMOCRATS AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

“I’m back from the dead. And it’s good to be alive again,” he told reporters on Monday outside a Chicago federal courthouse. “It’s about the people’s right to choose their own leaders.”

The 64-year-old Democrat said a desire to run for public office is not a certainty for him even though the lawsuit, if he wins in court, would permit him to do so.

“I haven’t thought about running for office,” Blagojevich added . “But I am not going to rule out any options either.”

He was arrested in 2008 and was accused of corruption and campaign finance violations as he sought political contributions in return for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by then-President Barack Obama after his electoral victory propelled him to the White House.

The Illinois House voted 114-1 to impeach him, and the state Senate unanimously voted to remove him. The upper chamber also passed a resolution to prevent him from running for state and local office in Illinois moving forward.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Blagojevich accused the lawmakers of casting that vote unconstitutionally as he claims he was not allowed to call and question witnesses and alleged he was barred from his right to present potentially exculpatory evidence.

The Illinois Supreme Court also disbarred Blagojevich months after he was released from prison.

Comments / 9

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
122K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rod Blagojevich
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois Senate#Campaign Finance#Ex Gov#Republicans#The Illinois Legislature#Democrats#Democrat#U S Senate#The White House#The Illinois House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Lawsuit filed by disgraced ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who once joked about his legal education, dismissed by one expert as ‘frivolous’

Rod Blagojevich used to joke that “he barely knew where the law library was” as he earned his law degree from Pepperdine University amid surfing the Pacific Ocean and mingling with movie stars in Malibu. Judging by the lawsuit the disgraced former Illinois governor filed this week challenging a ban on him running for state and local office, Blagojevich still has a penchant for skipping his ...
Chicago, ILvandaliaradio.com

Blagojevich Sues To End State Law Banning Him From Running For Office

(Chicago, IL) — Rod Blagojevich is challenging a state law that prevents him from running for state or local office. The former Illinois governor filed a federal lawsuit yesterday in Chicago seeking a declaration finding that the law is unconstitutional. The suit also seeks an injunction that would allow Blagojevich...
Presidential ElectionSlate

The DOJ Official Who Tried to Steal the Election for Trump Has a Sweet New Gig

On Tuesday, ABC News reported that Jeffrey Bossert Clark—the Justice Department official who spearheaded an effort to overturn the 2020 election—sought to convince the Georgia General Assembly to throw out the actual results of the race and award its electoral votes to Donald Trump instead. In a draft letter, sent last December, Clark alleged that mass voter fraud had compromised the legitimacy of Georgia’s election, in which Joe Biden narrowly prevailed. As a remedy, Clark, speaking on behalf of the Justice Department, advised the state legislature to call itself into a special session, investigate the alleged fraud, and appoint “a separate slate of electors” who would cast their votes for Trump. Clark’s superiors ultimately quashed this attempt to nullify millions of valid votes.
POTUSWashington Post

Distinguished person of the week: A judge holds Trump lawyers accountable

Much of the legal community failed their country and the cause of justice in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. Lawyers took frivolous cases seeking to overturn an election without any evidence of fraud. Many Republican House members who are also lawyers signed onto a brief attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters to install their losing candidate as president. One lawyer, Cleta Mitchell, participated in a phone call with the disgraced president in which he told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to flip the state’s presidential result. (At least Mitchell was compelled to leave her law firm.) Lawyers in state legislatures are pursuing fake audits attempting to undermine the results of the election.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Former Rep. Alan Grayson raised $150k to investigate, sue and impeach Trump but used most of the money for his own campaign to return to Congress, claims new report

Former Democratic Rep. Alan Grayson raised $150,000 after asking donors to fund investigations of President Trump, but an investigation published on Wednesday revealed that his Resistance political action committee was mostly dedicated to returning him to Congress. Grayson announced his effort on Facebook in 2017, a year after losing out...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Senior Republican official in Florida calls vaccines ‘the mark of the beast’ as state sees Covid cases spike

A Republican National Committee official from Florida invoked Christian imagery to fear monger about the coronavirus vaccines, calling the shots the "mark of the beast" and referring to President Joe Biden's administration officials as “brown shirts”, referencing the Nazi enforcers. According to CNN, Peter Feaman, a lawyer and RNC committeeman,...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

Florida RNC official called vaccines the 'mark of the beast': report

A Republican National Committee official from Florida spread multiple COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories, even referring to the inoculations as “the mark of the beast,” according to a CNN KFile investigation. Peter Feaman, the national committeeman from Florida, made the comments on his blog “The Backhoe Chronicles,” according to the report.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge sanctions lawyers who challenged 2020 election results, calls claims 'fantastical'

A federal judge in Colorado sanctioned lawyers who challenged the 2020 presidential election results, calling their election claims “fantastical.”. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter issued an opinion Wednesday sanctioning Ernest Walker and Gary Fielder over the lawsuit, which the judge said is “the stuff of which violent insurrections are made.”

Comments / 9

Community Policy