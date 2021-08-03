Cancel
Clorox (CLX) Falls Sharply as COVID-19 Demand Wanes

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Clorox (NYSE: CLX) are down about 10% in pre-open Tuesday after the company saw fading demand for its products. The company's biggest unit by revenue generated, the health and wellness division, witnessed a 17% decline...

www.streetinsider.com

