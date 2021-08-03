Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

A'ja Wilson Leads Team USA Into Quarterfinals Matchup Against Australia

By James Pollard
NBC Miami
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA enters the women’s basketball quarterfinals undefeated in the tournament and riding a 52-game Olympic win streak in the quest for a seventh-straight gold medal. As daunting as those numbers might sound for other teams, their next opponent recently found success against the United States. Australia beat the U.S. 70-67 in a July 16 exhibition game in Las Vegas.

www.nbcmiami.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A'ja Wilson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Australia#The Quest#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Sydney McLaughlin Is Dating A Former NFL Player

Sydney McLaughlin will emerge from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan as arguably the United States’ biggest track and field star. The 21-year-old New Jersey native won the gold medal in the women’s 400m hurdles late on Tuesday evening, beating rival sprinter Dalilah Muhammad to the finish line. McLaughlin,...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Olympic Beach Volleyball Player Alix Klineman Has the Best Sunscreen Advice

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alix Klineman might not be a dermatologist, but she knows a thing or two about protecting her skin: As a leading beach volleyball player who will be competing for team USA at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Klineman spends a lot of time in the sun and sand. The pro athlete, who stands at 6’5”, had been an indoor volleyball player from eight to 26 before she transitioned to beach volleyball. “I had such baby skin; my skin was so young and not damaged. [At first] I was just like, ‘Oh, this is fine. I'm getting a little tan,’” says Klineman of her skin-care journey. “I've kind of learned the hard way because now I do notice that I have some hyperpigmentation and a little bit of melasma,” she adds. “Now, I’m like ‘I need to take care of it and do everything I can to protect it.’”
Basketballjammin1057.com

A’ja Wilson Continues To Shine For U.S. Women’s Olympic Hoops Team

As the U.S. Women’s Olympic basketball team continues its’ quest for a gold medal, A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces is continuing to lead the way. The U.S. women best France 93-82 early on Monday behind Wilson’s 22 points and seven rebounds. The U.S. ladies advanced to the quarterfinals with the win. Chelsea Gray of the Aces played 15 minutes in the game and contributed five points and two rebounds. The Americans’ opponent in the quarterfinals will be announced later today.
SportsNBC Sports

April Ross and Alix Klineman Advance to Beach Volleyball Gold Medal Match

The “A-team” has been exactly that in Tokyo, going 5-0 and dropping just one set total in the beach volleyball tournament entering the semifinals. That streak didn’t end for Team USA’s April Ross and Alix Klineman in the semifinals, where a win placed them in the gold medal match. The...
SportsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tokyo Updates: USWNT Brings Home Bronze; US Men's Basketball to Gold Medal Game

The sun is up in Day 13 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and Team USA has plenty of opportunity to increase its lead on the medal count board. Team USA's Alix Klineman and April Ross beat Switzerland in the beach volleyball semifinals, the women's Olympic golf tournament resumed in Tokyo, and the track and field competition continued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy