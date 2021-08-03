Cancel
Stocks

KKR earnings more than double on strong transaction fees, asset sales

 4 days ago

(Reuters) - Private equity firm KKR & Co Inc said on Tuesday its after-tax distributable earnings more than doubled in the second quarter, driven by a sharp rise in income from transaction fees and asset sales from its private equity portfolio. Buyout firms have been thriving as a dealmaking boom,...

