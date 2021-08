Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $15 million of its outstanding common stock. The company intends to fund the share repurchases from cash on hand and cash generated from operations. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and investments of approximately $219.5 million and approximately 43.1 million shares of common stock outstanding.