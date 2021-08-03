Yatra Online, Inc. Acknowledges Public Shareholder Letter

SAN DIEGO, July 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DiDi class action lawsuit charges DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI), certain of its executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of DiDi's June 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO") with violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and/or Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The DiDi class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of: (i) DiDi American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with DiDi's IPO; and/or (ii) DiDi securities between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The DiDi class action lawsuit was commenced on July 6, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Espinal v. DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc., No. 21-cv-05807. A similar lawsuit, captioned Chopra v. DiDi Global Inc., No. 21-cv-05973, is also pending in the Southern District of New York while an additional similar lawsuit, captioned Franklin v. DiDi Global Inc., No. 21-cv-05486, is pending in the Central District of California.