Tyson Foods (TSN) to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for U.S. Workforce

Three colleges in Nebraska are requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Doane University is asking students to have their second dose of the vaccine by September 9th. Nebraska Wesleyan University is requiring students to be fully vaccinated by August 15th, and Creighton University is requiring all students to be fully vaccinated in order to return to campus. The vaccination requirements come as the number of new delta variant cases increases. Meanwhile, Tyson Foods will require all U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company announced the policy today, which will affect about 120-thousand employees including thousands in Nebraska. Tyson officials say about half of its employees have already been vaccinated and the rest will have until October 1st or November 1st to get their shots depending on their work location. Tyson employs workers at half-a-dozen facilities in Nebraska including in Lexington, Madison, Dakota City and Omaha.