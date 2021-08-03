Cancel
Rudow's FishTalk Magazine Reviews Twin Vee 280 CC GFX in August 2021 Issue

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ: VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, announced today that a review of Twin Vee's 280 Center Console GFX is featured in the August 2021 issue of the magazine Rudow's FishTalk .

