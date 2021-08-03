Cancel
Ralph Lauren back in vogue as pandemic curbs ease

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) -Shoppers globally are returning to buying Ralph Lauren Corp's Polo shirts, sports coats and dresses, the company said on Tuesday as it benefits from a post-lockdown luxury sales boom and revamped marketing campaigns. The New York-based retailer's shares rose more than 7% to $126.36 as the company raised its...

Apparelmanisteenews.com

Dow partners with Ralph Lauren on Team USA Olympic outfit collection

Although Midland doesn’t have any athletes competing in the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, the city is represented in another way: By the outfits Team USA is wearing. Jim Fitterling, CEO of Dow, posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon that the company’s partnership with Ralph Lauren, the official outfitter for the United States’ Olympic and Paralympic teams, has created sustainable attire.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Ready-to-Wear Market is Thriving Worldwide | Ferragamo, LV, Ermenegildo Zegna, Ralph Lauren

The latest 114+ page survey report on Global Ready-to-Wear Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt & South Africa. A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Ready-to-Wear market. The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are COACH, CHANEL, Prada, Dior, Ferragamo, LV, Ermenegildo Zegna, Ralph Lauren, TOM FORD, Cesare Attolini, kiton, Brioni, Cesare Attolini & Gieves&Hawkes.
Financial Reportshypebeast.com

Ralph Lauren Reveals Revenue Increase of 182%, Returns to Q1 Earnings

Corporation has divulged its earnings for the 2021 year, sharing that Q1, the company’s revenue jumped up by 182 percent to $1.4 billion USD. In North America, the company saw its revenues rise 301 percent to $662 million USD with its comparable-store sales also showing a growth of 176 percent. It appears that this year, Ralph Lauren’s brick and mortar stores found their groove as it reported a 278 percent increase and a 51 percent increase in e-commerce. In its entirety, North America’s wholesale revenue increased to $250 million USD compared to the $23 million USD rise it saw in the previous year in the same period.
Business
WWD

Hugo Boss’ Comeback Strategy: Youth, Lifestyle and Lashings of Data

Click here to read the full article. Hugo Boss’ new chief executive officer Daniel Grieder has been in the apparel industry for almost 40 years. More than half of those were spent with Tommy Hilfiger, one of Boss’ biggest competitors. Grieder helped introduce the Hilfiger label to Europeans and, after 2014 when the brand was bought by PVH Corp., he headed Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. Then last year, after several attempts to lure the Swiss businessman to Hugo Boss, Grieder finally agreed to take on a company that some would probably have described as a brand struggling to stay...
Beauty & FashionStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren's Upside Gap Could Be Filled Quickly

When it comes to clothing and apparel, Lululemon Athletica (LULU) , Ralph Lauren (RL) and Nike (NKE) were among Cramer's favorites that he shared with Mad Money viewers Tuesday evening. Let's take a closer look at Ralph Lauren, which soared Tuesday. In this updated daily bar chart of RL, below,...
Stocks
The Associated Press

Clorox, Take-Two fall; Ralph Lauren, Kennametal rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:. Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.22 to $129.54. The shopping mall real estate investment trust beat Wall Street’s second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $13.35 to $159.86. The publisher of “Grand Theft...
Financial Reports
Reuters

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported quarterly revenue on Tuesday that beat analysts' estimates, as easing COVID-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel. The retailer's net revenue rose 182% to $1.38 billion in the first quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when coronavirus-related store closures across the globe hammered its business.
BusinessCNBC

Ralph Lauren boosts annual revenue outlook as luxury demand rebounds

Ralph Lauren exceeded expectations for first-quarter revenue as easing Covid-19 restrictions spurred a rebound in demand for its high-end apparel. The company's net revenue rose nearly threefold to $1.38 billion in the quarter ended June 26 from a year earlier, when COVID-led store closures across the globe hammered its business.
Beauty & Fashion
WWD

Ralph Lauren Scores Gold With His Olympic Sponsorships

Click here to read the full article. GAME ON: When Jill Biden donned a Ralph Lauren outfit to cheer on the U.S. team in Tokyo, she helped the American brand rise to the top of the charts for fashion sponsorships at the 2020 Summer Olympics. According to an analysis of social media by data and insights company Launchmetrics from July 28 to Aug. 2, Ralph Lauren brought in $14.8 million in media impact value for his Olympic-related sponsorships, with the Biden post alone garnering $163,000 in MIV on The New York Times and an additional $92,300 on the Polo Ralph Lauren...
Business
WWD

Ralph Lauren Going on the Offensive

Patrice Louvet is changing his game at Ralph Lauren Corp. and going into expansion mode after nearly a year and a half of realigning the company to COVID-19 consumer realities. “The reset work is largely complete,” Louvet, who is president and chief executive officer, told WWD in an interview. “Ralph...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Ralph Lauren Shares Rally On Q1 Earnings Beat, Upbeat Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion. Revenues from North America increased 301% Y/Y to $662 million, Europe rose 194% to $355 million, and Asia grew 68% to $288 million. Comparable store sales increased...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Procter & Gamble, Ralph Lauren, KLAC

Stocks finished lower Friday as investors weighed concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and disappointing results from online retail giant Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report. Here of some of the top stock gainers for Friday:. 1. Procter & Gamble | Increase 2%. Shares of Procter & Gamble...
ApparelFast Company

Why everyone is riled up about Ralph Lauren’s Team USA uniforms—but they probably aren’t going anywhere

The Olympics aren’t just about incredible feats of sport. They’re a chance for countries to project their national identity onto the world stage. Clothing can be key to this goal. Team USA has had an unmistakably preppy look since 2008, when the U.S. Olympic Committee gave Ralph Lauren the contract to become the official outfitter for the opening and closing ceremonies. But this year, there’s been intense backlash over an aesthetic that’s historically tied to whiteness and privilege.
Designers & Collections
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: US Opening Ceremony Outfits Include Wearable Technology From Ralph Lauren

What better way to arrive in style at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics than by the entire United States team showing up in a Ralph Lauren blazer?. Despite being delayed until now, the Summer 2020 Tokyo Olympics is officially here. And for those who don’t know, famous designer Ralph Lauren was in charge of designing the official Team USA uniforms once again. And they definitely live up to the typical Ralph Lauren standards.
Businessinvesting.com

CK One maker Firmenich scents strong rebound for fine fragrances

ZURICH (Reuters) - Firmenich expects continued strong demand for the rest of 2021 after the Swiss maker of scents including Ariana Grande's R.E.M, Calvin Klein's CK One and Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium reported accelerating sales growth in the first six months. Privately-held flavours and fragrances firm Firmenich, which competes...
Yogachainstoreage.com

Levi Strauss to acquire activewear brand Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest brand to jump into the women's activewear space. The denim giant has entered into a deal to buy premium athleisure brand Beyond Yoga. The purchase price of the all-cash deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, was not disclosed. The deal comes...

